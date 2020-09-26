Vikings’ Randy Moss Reveals He Nearly Came Out of Retirement For Super Bowl Run

Vikings Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss had an illustrious career that came to an end after 15 years in 2012.

The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro recipient recently revealed that he left an offer on the table to come out of retirement and join the Seahawks amid their run to the Super Bowl in 2013.

Moss had made two Super Bowl appearances in his career but didn’t gather a ring in his career, falling to the Giants in Super Bowl 42 with the Patriots and the Ravens in Super Bowl 47 with the 49ers.

Former Vikings WR Injury Opened Door For Moss

In 2013, the Vikings got a deal in trading Percy Harvin to the Seahawks for three draft picks as the former Offensive Rookie of the Year was later diagnosed that offseason with a labrum tear that forced him to undergo surgery after the trade.

Harvin returned to the field against the Vikings in Week 11 that season. He reaggravated the injury and was ruled out in Week 15. That’s when Seahawks general manager John Schneider dialed Moss’ line.

Moss detailed the offer he had on a podcast with Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson.

“Listen, I had an opportunity, Russ, I had an opportunity to come and play with you guys. Listen to me. I had an opportunity. [General manager John Schneider] tried to bring me off the rack,” Moss said.

“Percy [had just gotten] hurt. I get a call. I’m working for FOX. I’m working out, but I’m not training. I stopped training three weeks prior, and I was training because I figured if a team wanted to pick me up for the playoffs, I would at least honor that.”

Moss turned down the offer due to his feeling unprepared and his content with his career, regardless of the ring.

“So he called and told me Percy got hurt and the guys would be ecstatic if you came through the locker room, so I said, ‘Look man, it is an honor and I appreciate it. But I know I’m not physically ready,'” Moss said.

“The passion I have for the game and for my teammates — I didn’t want to come in knowing I wasn’t ready,” Moss added. “No matter what my role would have been. As much as I would want to have a Super Bowl ring, I wasn’t chasing one, and the cat never got out of the bag because I didn’t really want to entertain it.”

The Seahawks eventually fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl that season on the final play of the game where Wilson threw an interception on the goal-line.

Randy Moss’ Most ‘Super Freak’ Moments

Moss became an icon the moment he made his NFL debut. In his first career game, he torched the Packers for five catches, 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Known for his historic rivalry with Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, it all started in 1999 on this catch. He finished the game with four catches for 86 yards.

Moss cemented himself as an NFL icon and a bit of a troublemaker after the “Randy Moss Moon Game” in the 2004 playoffs. Moss helped the Vikings avenge two regular-season losses to their NFC North rival that season, catching a 20-yard touchdown to put the Vikings up 14-0 in the second quarter.

Finally and arguably his most memorable performance, Moss took all three of his catches against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving for touchdowns his rookie year, catapulting himself into the national spotlight.

