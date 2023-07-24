Vikings Eyeing Record-Breaking Rookie QB Ahead of Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings invited nine players in for tryouts ahead of the start of training camp this week, including undrafted rookie quarterback Reece Udinski.

Udinski, 24, rewrote the record book at Virginia Military Institute before moving onto Richmond where he earned first-team All-CAA honors, won the 2022 Bill Dudley Award (given to the top college football player in Virginia) and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

Udinski was a tryout at Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp and remains unsigned. Most teams like to have four quarterbacks to begin training camp. Minnesota currently has three: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall.

The Vikings have two open roster spots as of Monday, July 24, and could look to add one of its nine tryouts from Sunday, July 23.

All nine tryouts on July 23 were offensive players. Here’s the full list of tryouts, per the NFL transaction wire.

OT Bobby Evans

OT Jack Snyder

OG Travis Sinclair

OG Rashaad Coward

C Sean Harlow

TE Sal Cannella

TE Colin Thompson

WR David Moore

QB Reece Udinski

Reece Udinski’s Record-Breaking Accuracy Could Benefit Vikings

Play

After becoming the second player in Pennsylvania high school history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a single season, Udinski enrolled at Virginia Military Institute in 2017.

He spent the next three seasons breaking single-season school records for passing yards (3,276) consecutive passes without an interception (368), pass completions (306), 200-yard games (11) and passing touchdowns (20).

Udinski played himself into contention for the starting job at Maryland for the 2021 season but suffered an ACL injury that hindered his chances to become the Terrapins signal caller. He opted to preserve his final year of eligibility, enrolling in the graduate program at Richmond.

Under center for the Spiders, Udinski posted 377 completions on 514 attempts, 3,612 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2022. Proving he could excel against a higher level of competition, Udinski garnered first-team All-CAA honors, won the 2022 Bill Dudley Award and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has begun to show what he values at the quarterback position, with accuracy being high on his list. Udinski checks that box, which was a likely reason they took a look at him on Sunday.

“I’ll tell you this budget guys can see they can feel voids and vacancies and leverages and techniques, you know, and he’s accurate,” O’Connell said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast in the offseason. “Guess what, you know, we’re gonna be able to get the ball out of rhythm a lot. The pass rush may be common, but they’re not going to get home in time.

“You know, we talk a lot about fundamentals and techniques how you deliver the football the rhythm and timing, your ability to be twitchy and speeded up when you have to. Those are all great things,” O’Connell added. “But when that rock leaves your hands, when you throw that football, you have to be in control of it at this level and be able to put it where you want it and be able to do it in different rhythms and timings and anticipations.”

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell last fall on what he looks for in a young QB “Arm strength, take some of the other traits. We talk a lot about fundamentals and technique…those are all great things…But when that rock leaves your hands…you have to be in control of it at this level” pic.twitter.com/2MnS3TSSdx — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) April 13, 2023

A depth quarterback who can deliver the football on time and accurately is needed to help facilitate training camp, especially in the early days of camp where player counts are higher.

Vikings Training Camp Dates

The Vikings have scheduled 14 public practices starting on July 29, including night practices on Thursday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 8. Minnesota will host the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals for joint practices.

Here’s the full list of practices open to the public, per Vikings.com: