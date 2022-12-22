Former Vikings Running Back Dies Tragically at Age 31

A former Minnesota Vikings running back died on Wednesday well before his time.

Ronnie Hillman passed away on December 21 after losing a long battle with a rare type of cancer. He was 31 years old.

Hillman’s family announced the news via a post to the departed’s verified Instagram account early Thursday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends,” the post said. “We, as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest. More information will be forthcoming. With love, The Family.”

Ronnie Hillman Won Super Bowl Over Five-Year NFL Career, Played Last Season With Vikings

Hillman played a total of five seasons in the league. The Denver Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of San Diego State University.

The running back spent his first four years with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2015. He left Denver for the Vikings the following year, appearing in five games in a backup role during his Minnesota tenure.

Hillman carried the ball 18 times for 50 yards and caught four passes for 43 yards as a member of the Vikings. He also played three games for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016, earning one start, where he rushed for 81 yards on 23 carries and caught three passes for 50 yards. He caught on with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, though was released shortly after signing there and never saw the field in a Cowboys uniform. He retired from the NFL that year.

Hillman appeared in 56 games as a professional, earning a total of 15 starts. He amassed 1,976 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to go along with 74 receptions for 524 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

His best season by far was the year he won the championship with Denver, playing in all 16 contests and starting 10 of them. Hillman rushed the ball for 863 yards and seven touchdowns that year, and caught 24 passes for 111 yards. He also played in a Super Bowl with the Broncos the year prior, which Denver lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Vikings RB Ronnie Hillman Died of Rare Cancer of the Kidneys

Hillman died of renal medullary carcinoma, which is defined as a “rare cancer of the kidney that predominantly afflicts young people of African descent who carry the sickle cell trait, sickle cell disease, or other sickle hemoglobinopathies that can cause sickling of the red blood cells,” according to RareDiseases.org.

Doctors diagnosed Hillman with the condition in August. His family said he underwent treatment for the illness, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.