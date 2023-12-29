Vikings Betting Favorites to Sign 9-Time Pro Bowl QB, Super Bowl Champ

The Minnesota Vikings are the odds-on favorites to land the most accomplished QB bound for free agency in 2024.

BetOnline dubbed the Vikings the betting favorites to sign Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday, December 28, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Russell Wilson favored to land in Minnesota, per @betonline_ag. Pats and Commanders right behind. I don’t think new brass in Washington will

pursue Russ but you never know. pic.twitter.com/oHMdduxDJR — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2023

The Vikings lead the way at 5-1, though several teams are in the mix based on the oddsmakers’ projections. The New England Patriots are 6-1, while the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders are each 7-1.

Broncos Have Benched Russell Wilson, Intend to Move On

Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday that the team will bench Wilson this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers in favor of backup Jarret Stidham, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

“I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that,” Payton said. “I can tell you — look, we’re desperately trying to win.”

The move has apparently been in the works for several months, according to a Wednesday report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Russell Wilson is expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March, per league sources. For almost two months, the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 28, 2023

“Russell Wilson is expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March, per league sources,” Russini reported via X. “For almost two months, the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on [from him] after this season.”

Wilson more or less confirmed that his exit from Denver is imminent with a social media post of his own Wednesday.

God’s got me.

Looking forward to what’s next. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 28, 2023

“God’s got me,” Wilson wrote. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

Russell Wilson Has Produced Solid Season for Broncos

The Broncos traded with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Wilson in March 2022, then signed the quarterback to a five-year, $242.5 million extension. Denver will take a serious hit by dropping Wilson, which is indicative of his status with the organization and how desperate Denver is to move on.

“The Broncos could designate Wilson as a post-June 1 release after the season and owe $85 million in dead money, spread over two seasons,” per ESPN. “They would be on the hook for $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025. Denver would also owe Wilson $39 million in cash for 2024. If the Broncos released Wilson, Payton likely would need to find a low-cost solution at quarterback and try to win with a different sort of roster-building philosophy.”

Wilson hasn’t been bad in 2023. In fact, he’s been better than he was his first season in Denver by a significant margin.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in Seattle, Wilson has completed 66.4% of his 447 pass attempts this season for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Vikings’ Future at QB Uncertain with Kirk Cousins Set for Free Agency

Those numbers make the 35-year-old Wilson a far superior option to any quarterback currently on the Vikings’ roster, save for injured starter Kirk Cousins. Minnesota has started three other signal-callers this season, including Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall.

The Vikings will go back to Hall this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. He started once against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 before suffering a concussion. Dobbs is unlikely to be back with Minnesota next year, while Mullens is under contract through 2024 and Hall’s contract runs through 2026.

Cousins is headed for free agency next spring, though the team will enter into contract discussions to bring him back in 2024 and potentially beyond. However, if they can’t, Wilson could make considerable sense as a bridge quarterback to Hall or perhaps a draft prospect next year.