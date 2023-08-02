Vikings Poised for Roster Move After Releasing Minnesota Native

The Minnesota Vikings waived rookie offensive tackle Sam Schlueter with a non-football illness on Wednesday, August 2, opening up a roster spot after the first full week of training camp.

The #Vikings have waived (non-football illness) T Sam Schlueter. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 2, 2023

A native of Victoria, Minnesota, Schleuter, who turns 26 this month, spent six seasons at the University of Minnesota, starting 49 games at tackle for the Golden Gophers.

Undrafted in 2022, Schlueter had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets and signed with his home-state Vikings in May this year after impressing as a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Schlueter’s waiver comes in the wake of veteran offensive lineman Dalton Risner’s high-profile visit to Minnesota on August 1.

If Schlueter clears waivers, he could stay with the Vikings on the reserve NFI list.

Dalton Risner Has ‘Positive Visit’ With Vikings

One of the top free-agent guards available, Risner would be strong competition for either starting interior guard spot held by left guard Ezra Cleveland and right guard Ed Ingram.

“Risner offered consistency along a Broncos offensive line that had anything but at every other position, logging almost 1,000 snaps before unfortunately missing the season finale with an elbow injury,” his free-agent profile on Pro Football Focus (PFF) reads. “Before going down, Risner earned his second consecutive pass-blocking grade above 70.0, with a 65.7 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets that ranked 22nd among guards. It’s a great time for Risner to hit free agency, with a short list of quality interior offensive linemen available. Risner is right at the top of that list.”

Last year, Ingram led the league with 58 regular-season pressures allowed, while Cleveland was third with 53, according to PFF. Risner allowed 29 pressures across 598 pass-blocking snaps.

The #Vikings are hosting former #Broncos guard Dalton Risner, per @mikeklis. Pressures allowed in 2022:

Dalton Risner 29

Ed Ingram 58

Ezra Cleveland 53 QB hits allowed:

Risner 6

Cleveland 20

Ingram 18 pic.twitter.com/b1lJPk6fn4 — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) August 1, 2023

Denver 9NEWS’ Mike Klis reported that Risner “had a positive visit with the Vikings but left without signing,” three other teams that are interested in the veteran lineman.

Kevin O’Connell addressed Risner’s fit if he were to enter the offensive line room in Minnesota, alluding that the Vikings had a conversation about Risner playing either guard spot.

“His predominant history is on that left side, that’s one of the reasons why you bring a player on a visit, to have those conversations,” O’Connell said, referring to asking Risner about his comfort in playing the right guard spot. “We feel very comfortable about his answer to that question and would put that plan into place as far as his competition to try and earn a significant role on our team.”

Vikings Offensive Interior Needs Help

Kirk Cousins‘ appearance on the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback” garnered him immense respect for his work ethic and the physical toll that last season took on him.

Cousins not only took the most hits by any quarterback in the 2022 season but he’s also been hit the most of any quarterback since 2020.

Entering a landmark age 35 season, Kirk Cousins has taken the most hits of any quarterback since 2020: 2022: 84 (1st)

2021: 65 (3rd)

2020: 78 (1st) He was hit 12 times in the #Vikings' playoff loss to the Giants🤕#Quarterback #NFL @Netflix pic.twitter.com/GVzpYIVIOm — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) July 17, 2023

Improving the offensive interior will be tantamount to bucking that trend in Minnesota. To Ingram’s credit, he was a rookie last season but got plenty of playing experience that should give benefit him in Year 2. Cleveland has proven to be a professional, although he is more fit to be a run-blocker versus pass-blocking.

If Risner enters the fold, it will be interesting to see how the Vikings handle having the three starting candidates.