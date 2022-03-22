Vikings to Re-Sign Polarizing Veteran Quarterback: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are running it back in the quarterbacks room.

After reaching a contract extension with Kirk Cousins that will keep the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback under contract through 2023 and offer immediate cap savings for the upcoming season, the Vikings made a move to keep Cousins’ contingency in Minnesota consistent.

Vikings to Re-Sign Sean Mannion

Sean Mannion will return to the Vikings for the fourth year as Cousins’ backup, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, March 22.

“The #Vikings are re-signing backup QB Sean Mannion to a one-year deal, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “So starting QB Kirk Cousins stays for 2022 and now so does Mannion, whom Cousins values.”

Mannion, who has been touted as a coach at quarterback to Cousins, started in a pivotal Week 17 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins was ruled out of the primetime tilt after testing positive for COVID-19, thrusting Mannion into the starting role.

All the lip service Mike Zimmer offered the veteran quarterback, calling him “extremely bright” and a “great competitor” ahead of the game proved futile.

Mannion mustered just 189 yards and a touchdown, completing 22-of-36 as Minnesota dinked and dunked the ball inside the sticks in a 37-10 loss at Lambeau Field that eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention.

Mannion’s potential reentry proved polarizing for the fan base that found itself at odds after an initial report there definitely a chance to re-signing him.

While Mannion may not be a viable option on the field, his counsel and relationship with Cousins is valuable, the new regime indicated by re-signing him. Cousins will now have four quarterback minds to collaborate with in head coach Kevin O’Connell, quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and Mannion.

What About Kellen Mond?

Drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, Kellen Mond maintains an obscure presence within the Vikings organization.

He was deemed a potential successor to Cousins, but after the veteran quarterback’s latest contract extension, Mond appears not ready for that role.

Mond saw the field for just three snaps when Mannion went out with hand cramps against the Packers last year. He completed 2-of-3 passes for five yards but nearly threw an interception on third down.

However, his reputation has been sullied after a harsh comment by Zimmer entering the final week of the regular season.

With the Vikings mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Zimmer refused to give Mond a starting role in the meaningless game, instead opting to play Cousins.

Here’s an exchange during the press conference:

Mike Zimmer not too thrilled with rookie QB Kellen Mond pic.twitter.com/dx9qGapGzi — Trevor Squire (@trevordsquire) January 3, 2022

Q: Do you think you want to get a look at Mond next week? Zimmer: Not particulary. Q: Mike, why don’t you want to get a look at him. Zimmer: I see him every day (in practice).

A source in Minnesota told Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson that Mond was “unbothered” by Zimmer’s comment.

“They didn’t bother him at all. Kellen’s got thick skin,” the source said, per Tomasson.

Mannion is not the clearcut top backup behind Cousins yet, and that will be determined in training camp when Mond will have a chance to prove his worth to a new regime that could look for him to step toward becoming a viable option behind Cousins.