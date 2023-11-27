High Profile Vikings Free Agent Target Set to Visit Cowboys: Report

The Minnesota Vikings‘ interest in free-agent All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard could be squashed if the Dallas Cowboys have any say on the matter.

Leonard, released by the Indianapolis Colts on November 21, is slated to visit the Cowboys this week, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported on November 26.

With Mike McCarthy saying the Cowboys have interest in Shaq Leonard, a source close to the situation says Leonard will visit the Cowboys this week. A specific date hasn't been finalized. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 26, 2023

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported on Thursday, November 23, that the Vikings are among a trio of NFC playoff contenders that are considering signing the three-time All-Pro.

“Leonard spent the last few seasons in Indy after signing a five-year, $98.25 million contract extension in 2021, but then injuries held him back. Now teams still in contention like the Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings and others are ‘collecting information’ on him,” Russini wrote.

While Leonard’s visit date remains to be determined, the Cowboys appear to have the inside lane to signing the 28-year-old linebacker.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are focused on their Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears before entering their Week 13 bye.

“A league source said Leonard may take his time making a decision,” Russini added, which could give the Vikings a prime opportunity to bring Leonard in during the bye week.

Vikings Need More Help at LB After Losing Jordan Hicks

The Vikings’ interest in Leonard was sparked by veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks landing on the injured reserve list following a right leg injury in Week 11.

Hicks underwent emergency surgery after a compartment disorder caused significant swelling in his leg. After landing on the injured reserve list in Week 12, Hicks will have to sit at least four games, leaving him available for the final two games of the season if he can make an immediate return.

That’s no guarantee considering Hicks underwent surgery for the injury, leaving a void in the Vikings defense.

Leonard is one of the most decorated linebackers in recent memory after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. He earned four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nods in his first four seasons. An instinctual pass-rusher, Leonard tallied 15.0 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his first three seasons before injuries and changes to the Colt’s defense led to his release.

The Vikings brought back Anthony Barr the week Hicks landed on injured reserve. Barr played 12 defensive snaps with less than a week to prepare for a Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

But if Barr can’t prove to be more than a rotational piece in the defense, Leonard is the best bet to replace Hicks long-term.

Shaquille Leonard’s Fallout With the Indianapolis Colts

It’s rare for a premier player to be released midseason, especially Leonard who was the second-highest paid player at his position.

The Athletic considered Leonard to be on a “Hall of Fame” trajectory before he underwent two back surgeries last season that limited him to just three games.

Since his return, Leonard has seen a diminished role in the Colts defense.

“It’s just different this year,” Leonard said earlier this month, per the IndyStar. “Either I’m hammering the ball back to Zaire or spilling it into the safety. I’m not as free as I once was in the defense before.”

The 28-year-old hasn’t been given the same opportunities his former defensive coordinator Matt Eberfleus once afforded him. According to Pro Football Focus, Leonard averaged 59.8 pass-rushing snaps a season through the 2021 season. Under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Leonard has rushed the passer just nine times across 454 defensive snaps.

Leonard’s frustration with his usage and playing time surfaced throughout the season. According to The Athletic, Leonard was told he would be inactive “going forward.”

But with no guarantees remaining in his contract, the team decided to waive him on November 23. He appeared at a charity event just hours after his release from the team.

“At a charity event Tuesday, Leonard talked to the media. The linebacker said he met with the coaching staff Monday and was told he would be inactive going forward. The team waived him earlier Tuesday,” The Athletic’s James Boyd reported. “Leonard said he hasn’t considered retirement and wants to continue playing. He didn’t rule out the possibility of playing for another team this season.”