Vikings Urged to Bring Back Pro-Bowl Defender For Playoff Run

The Minnesota Vikings have to get tougher up the middle on defense, and still available on the free agent market is a familiar face who can help them do just that.

Former Pro-Bowl defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson played the most recent snap of his career with the Vikings. The next snap he sees should be in Minnesota, too. Despite a strong campaign, the team parted ways with Richardson after last season. He has yet to catch on with another franchise and there is an argument to be that no contender in the NFL would benefit more from his presence than would the Vikings.

Minnesota’s defense is the reason allegations of “fake good” and “lucky” have been hurled the team’s way, regardless of a 10-3 record and sole possession of second place in the NFC. While the entire defensive side of the ball has struggled top to bottom in 2022, it is a lack of presence up the middle that has been catastrophic in the Vikings’ three losses.

Minnesota surrendered 163 yards on the ground to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, allowed the Dallas Cowboys to rush for 151 yards on November 20, and gave up 134 rushing yards to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Richardson Will Improve Vikings’ Run Defense, Pass Rush

Richardson produced at a high level for the Vikings last season, his second run with the team after playing with Minnesota for one year in 2018.

The defensive lineman amassed 39 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, per Pro Football Reference. The now 32-year-old Richardson appeared in all 17 of Minnesota’s games, earning seven starts.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, December 12, authored an argument for the Vikings to bring Richardson back into the fold for the final four games of the regular season and the playoff run.

Richardson is still unsigned, and it would behoove the Vikings to change that. Minnesota came into Sunday ranked 16th against the run, 32nd against the pass and 31st in yards allowed. Richardson has the potential to play inside or at defensive end, and he’s familiar with Minnesota’s personnel and senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther — if not new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Richardson step into the Vikings defense and provide an instant spark, much like [Baker] Mayfield did for the [Los Angeles] Rams on Thursday.

Vikings D-Line Hampered Heavily by Dalvin Tomlinson’s Calf Injury

Were the Vikings to bring Richardson in now, they could pair him on the defensive line alongside the recently-returned Dalvin Tomlinson in the team’s 3-4 scheme.

Tomlinson missed four consecutive games after sustaining a calf injury during a Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He returned two games ago against the New York Jets.

Richardson and Tomlinson in tandem could help to shore up a defense that has struggled mightily, and which must be better if the Vikings hope to make a real run through the NFC this postseason.