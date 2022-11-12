‘I Wasn’t Stirring S*** Up:’ Ex-Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Addresses Cryptic Tweet

With Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen deemed a game-time decision for a Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was accused of “stirring the pot” ahead of a meeting with his former team.

On November 8, the superstar wide receiver sent out a one-word tweet that sent social media into a frenzy.

It read: “Rejoice…”

Asked about the tweet in a midweek press conference ahead of Sunday’s game, Diggs denied any intention of starting drama.

Stefon Diggs Says ‘I Wasn’t Stirring S***’ With Tweet

In a November 10 press conference, Diggs was asked by a reporter whether he was “stirring it up” with his tweet earlier in the week.

“Nah, I wasn’t stirring s*** up, y’all need to stay off my Twitter” Diggs said with a laugh. “I ain’t say nothing y’all better stay off Twitter.”

The tweet preceded news that Allen avoided a severe setback regarding his elbow injury, which was the most common interpretation of the tweet. However, the quarterback is still questionable to play on Sunday. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who delivered the throw to Diggs that transpired into the Minneapolis Miracle during the 2017 playoffs, is in line to start if Allen cannot go.

“A hundred percent [confidence in Keenum],” Diggs said. “That’s my guy. Me and Case go way back. He’s a true pro he’s been around this league I anticipate him preparing the right way.”

Despite the game being a meeting of two of the league’s top teams, there isn’t much on the line with the Vikings (7-1) and Bills (6-2) being in separate conferences.

Diggs and Keenum have downplayed the emotions of facing the team that they once catapulted their careers in Minnesota.

“My time in Minnesota was amazing. I loved it. I had a great time in Minnesota. I don’t have any bad taste in my mouth at all. There were some great people, great players, great coaches. It just didn’t work out,” Diggs said. “Sometimes, curveballs are thrown at you and things get changed up. But I feel like this was part of my plan, the plan God had for me. A lot of good things have happened for me since.”

Kirk Cousins Addresses Stefon Diggs’ Departure

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins only played two seasons before Diggs was traded to Buffalo. Those two years were polarizing, with Minnesota, coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship game, missing the playoffs in 2018 and winning a wild-card game in walk-off fashion the following season.

Minnesota’s dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints in 2019 was enough to earn Cousins, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman new contracts despite the team clearly being a step behind Super Bowl contender status — evidenced by a season-ending 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Cousins revealed earlier this week that Diggs warned him that he was hoping to go in a new direction during the season. A tweet from Diggs that followed Cousins’ contract extension was the signal the Bills were waiting.

Buffalo offered the Vikings four draft picks, including a first-rounder to sign Justin Jefferson.

“He made that pretty clear from the start, ‘This has nothing to do with you,’ and we talked about it,” Cousins said. “I think [the trade] worked out for everybody involved. Stefon just wanted a different opportunity. It was tough to lose him. Being able to get Justin made it sting a little less with the way Justin has played.”