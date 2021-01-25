Ex-Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Goes Viral for Postgame Video vs. Chiefs [WATCH]

As the Kansas City Chiefs ran roughshod through the Buffalo Bills to the tune of a 38-24 victory on Sunday, the feeling was all too familiar for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, the Minneapolis Miracle star and former Minnesota Vikings wideout who was traded to the Bills last offseason, saw the individual success he longed for as a Viking, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards in his first All-Pro season as the Bills’ bonafide top offensive weapon.

He helped Buffalo claim its first division title in 25 years and first appearance in the AFC Championship in 27 years.

Diggs, falling a game short of a Super Bowl bid for the second time in his career, the first being with Minnesota in the 2018 NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, stood alone and watched the confetti fall on the Chiefs.

It was many of his teammates’ first time in a conference title game, but for Diggs, losing in the penultimate game of the season clearly stung just as much — if not more — the second time around.

“Well, like the rest of the guys, he’s very frustrated,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s a heck of a competitor as are the guys in our locker room. It stings to get this far. Sometimes the further you go, the harder it is to lose.”

Stefon Diggs Goes Missing in AFC Championship

Considered a moment of frustration for fans and Diggs was his lack of involvement in the Vikings’ offense in the postseason last year.

In both the win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card round and the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Diggs had just two catches in each game — granted he did take one of his catches against the 49ers for a 41-yard touchdown as Minnesota’s only score.

On Sunday, it was much of the same. Diggs was held to just two catches entering the fourth quarter when Kansas City had already mounted a 31-15 lead. He did not go down quietly as he finished the game with six catches for 77 yards.

Diggs Has Heated Moment With Chiefs

Diggs’ frustrations boiled over late in the fourth quarter. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland had already been flagged for a personal foul for suplexing Diggs earlier in the game along with the Kansas City secondary containing him through the first three quarters.

Breeland intercepted a two-point conversion attempt intended for Diggs after the Bills scored with 4:08 left in the game. Diggs chased Breeland, who was trying to return the ball for two points, down and was shoved by Kansas City linebacker Damien Wilson while getting up from the ground after the play was dead. Diggs went after Wilson but was held back by teammate Isaiah McKenzie.

A season has passed since the Vikings traded Diggs, and while the trade has ruffled feathers in the fan base of his commitment to the team, his competitiveness and passion remain two of his most dominant traits — evident in his postgame interview following the Minneapolis Miracle.

