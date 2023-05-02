The Minnesota Vikings didn’t get the fastest or the biggest first-round wide receiver in the draft, but Jordan Addison may wind up being the most impactful.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., appearing on the Underdog Fantasy Show podcast, heaped massive praise onto Addison before the draft — saying the former Pitt and USC star receiver has the “highest ceiling” of any wide receiver despite being the fourth player selected at his position.

“Addison has one of the highest ceilings among wide receivers in this draft due to his blend of route-running chops and his all-around athleticism,” Smith said. “He is a three-level route runner — intermediate, deep and short — flexibility and footwork and the way he could get in and out his brakes are so natural. He uses his leverage and he manipulates the defensive back consistently over and over again. He has the highest ceiling man.”

Steve Smith Sr. Sounds off on Vikings Rookie WR Jordan Addison, Strikes Down Critiques

Play

Video Video related to future hall of fame wr sounds off on vikings’ 1st-round pick 2023-05-02T16:01:26-04:00

Smith Sr. has a nose for these things.

Smith, once called an “idiot” for saying Cooper Kupp was the best wide receiver of the 2017 draft class, proved prophetic. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver went on to become the first wide receiver to win the triple crown since Smith in 2005 and was the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player two years ago.

Smith also said the Panthers had “never been able to replace” him until they landed D.J. Moore in 2018 — a massive vote of confidence for the former first-round pick who has averaged 1,040 yards per season despite a revolving door at quarterback in Carolina.

So when some criticism regarding Addison not having elite speed at his position or being just 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, Smith struck it down in a previous evaluation of Addison.

“I don’t care how fast he is,” Smith said, adding the value of Addisions’ ability to create separation and make contested catches.

Steve Smith on Jordan Addison

Height – 5’11

Weight – 173 lbs

40 – 4.49

School – USC / Pitt

Projection – 1st Round pic.twitter.com/pIKfH8KDS3 — Flockville (@Flockville) April 2, 2023

In his most recent commentary, Smith also touched on while the combine fixates on testing metrics, the more important traits like manipulating defensive backs with route-running and instincts are not shown during the combine.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison Dubbed Frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Between playing across from Justin Jefferson, having Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball, and one of the NFL’s brightest offensive minds behind the gears in Kevin O’Connell, Addison may have inherited the best situation of any rookie wide receiver.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks broke down Addison’s strong chances of becoming the 2023 season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

You need someone who can enhance what a quarterback does. Jordan Addison has an opportunity to do that when you think about him playing opposite of Justin Jefferson he’s going to get the 1-on-1 attention. He also has a veteran quarterback who is going to throw it all over the yard,” Brooks said. “From a numbers standpoint, he could surpass 1,000 yards. He could put up 10 or more touchdowns. If he does that, that puts him not only in the conversation, it might put him in a situation where they have to each his name on the trophy.”