Vikings Sign Homegrown QB After Veteran Suffers Injury: Report

The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of former Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan on Thursday — a move has come in the wake of an injury to veteran Nick Mullens.

“Former Gophers QB Tanner Morgan walked into the locker room as reporters were leaving,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on October 5. “Going to guess his arrival, reported by @TomPelissero, is related to the fact that backup Nick Mullens (back) was limited yesterday.”

Morgan’s arrival on Thursday is a bit late for Week 5 installs for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However, he may need to dress if Mullens cannot go.

Morgan is the winningest quarterback in University of Minnesota history, winning 33 of 47 starts in five seasons with the Golden Gophers. Morgan also owns the highest career pass efficiency rating (151.0) and completion percentage (62.2) and is second all-time in yards passing (9,454) and touchdowns passing (65).

Morgan was selected eighth overall by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL draft but opted to take his chances in the NFL this spring. He went undrafted but landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for training camp before he was released on August 28.

If Mullens is out on Sunday, fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall will be the first backup behind Kirk Cousins.

NFL Analysts Were High on Tanner Morgan

Morgan was a highly touted draft prospect after an 11-win season in 2019 which was the most in over 120 years by the program. He set the school’s single-season records in passing yards (3,253) and passing touchdowns (30) that season.

“(Morgan) is heavily on the radar,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper told the St. Paul Pioneer Press in 2019. “He’s a guy to watch, potentially a future starter in the NFL. He’s got good pocket presence, throws a nice, catchable ball and he’s accurate. And he’s a leader.”

But as Morgan opted to play all five years of eligibility for coach P.J. Fleck, the pieces around him began to regress, and he wasn’t able to elevate himself in the final years of his college career. His touchdown to interception ratio in the final three years of his career was 26-19, a far cry from his 30-7 campaign his sophomore season.

However, he did have some bright moments that year, lead the Golden Gophers to a 31-24 victory in the Outback Bowl against Auburn — one of the biggest wins in program history.

That Auburn team was no pushover. The War Eagles upset Alabama and took eventual national champion LSU to the wire in a 23-20 loss last season. Morgan put Auburn away convincingly, completing 19 of 28 passes for 278 yards and two TDs. He also overcame an interception he threw on the game’s first drive.

Morgan’s reputation as an undrafted quarterback will keep him maligned by many NFL teams who deem his no more than a practice arm. But Morgan landing in Minnesota is an ideal scenario in his first year as a pro.

Tanner Morgan Looked Up to Kirk Cousins in His Days at Minnesota

As a junior, Morgan participated in a faith-based event with Cousins in April.

While the two haven’t had a chance to connect deeply, Morgan did go to bat for Cousins after a disappointing 2020 season by the veteran quarterback.

“I love watching the Vikings. I’m a big fan of Kirk Cousins,” Morgan told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I think some people give him hate he doesn’t deserve. More importantly, I love what he does off the field.”