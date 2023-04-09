NFC Rival Eyeing Former Vikings Pro Bowl QB: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could make his return to the NFC North after five seasons away.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on April 8 that Bridgewater “has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source.”

“Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell (former Saints tight end coach) from their New Orleans days,” Fowler added.

Selected by Minnesota with the 32nd pick of the 2014 draft, Bridgewater appeared to be the Vikings’ next franchise quarterback after making the Pro Bowl and a playoff appearance in his second professional season.

But after nearly losing his leg to a potentially career-ending injury in the 2016 preseason, Bridgewater missed two seasons that ultimately brought his time with the Vikings to an end. He’s since embodied a “survivor” mentality, continuing his NFL journey with the New York Jets (2018) New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021) and most recently the Miami Dolphins (2022).

“The biggest takeaway from all my stops is that I learned I’m a survivor,” Bridgewater told the Star Tribune in 2021. “No matter the circumstance … you can lay down and be eaten alive or you survive and keep hunting.”

Bridgewater, 30, is the top free-agent quarterback remaining on the market and appears to have another year in the league in the bank if he chooses to take the Lions’ offer to backup starter Jared Goff.

Teddy Bridgewater’s Staying Power Shows at Vikings Training Camp

Despite Bridgewater’s departure from Minnesota, his jersey remains among the most popular in recent Vikings history.

When the Broncos visited TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, for joint practices during the 2021 preseason, former Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson noted the number of Bridgewater jerseys he had seen compared to current quarterback Kirk Cousins. He counted 11 Bridgewater jerseys to 16 Cousins jerseys — a sign that his presence has persevered despite his departure five years ago.

“It was pretty cool,” Bridgewater said of the support, per Tomasson. “That kind of got me, not really emotional, but it was cool to see. I saw a couple small children wearing No. 5 jerseys.

“I really think it’s just the people in Minnesota,’’ Bridgewater added. “They welcomed me, my family. They welcomed a boy who became a man and they were so genuine here, and I appreciate that to this day. … I just appreciate the support that I still get from them.”

Vikings Preparing to Find Next Franchise QB

Snakebitten by Christian Ponder and Bridgewater not panning out, the Vikings opted to find their next quarterback in free agency, which led to landing Cousins in 2018.

However, five years into the Cousins era and the new regime under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah appears to be preparing to move on from Cousins after not reaching a contract extension with him this offseason.

Minnesota is poised to find their next quarterback in the draft either this season or next year, which will be a defining moment for Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell approaching the midway point of their first contract with the franchise.