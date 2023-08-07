Vikings Star Possibly Injured, May Be Staging ‘Hold-In’ Over Contract

The Minnesota Vikings may have a problem with one of their top offensive players. In fact, they may have two.

That was the conclusion drawn by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Sunday, August 6, when he reported that tight end T.J. Hockenson is potentially injured, may be conducting a hold-in of sorts over his contract negotiations, or both.

“T.J. Hockenson hasn’t been participating in team drills lately — due to injury or contract or maybe a little [of] both,” Pro Football Talk posted on its Twitter account with a link to a story authored by Florio.

The article went on to cite “multiple reporters” who have noted Hockenson’s absence during contact portions of practice that involve players wearing pads.

“Via multiple reporters covering the team, Hockenson has not been participating in team drills during padded practices. On Saturday, he was not in uniform for the full-pads session,” Florio wrote. “Unless he’s got an injury that has yet to be disclosed, he’s avoiding potentially serious injury until he can get the kind of contract that will properly reward him for his skills and abilities as one of the better tight ends in football.”