Vikings Pass-Catcher Resets Market With Historic Contract: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have signed T.J. Hockenson to one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history.

“TJ Hockenson is signing a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension that resets the tight end market, source tells ESPN,” Adam Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 31. “The $17.125 million annual average and $42.5 million guarantee are the highest for a tight end in NFL history.”

Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline last November, Hockenson was entering the final year of his rookie contract for the 2023 season before reaching a new deal with the Vikings.’

Contract talks did not bring any deal to fruition throughout the offseason as Hockenson entered training camp without a new deal. The Athletic’s senior insider Diana Russini reported during camp that Hockenson wanted to reset the tight end mark with his new deal.

Once the deal is finalized, Hockenson will have done just that, surpassing Darren Waller‘s $17 million average annual value on his contract. Hockenson’s $42.5 million guarantee also surpassed George Kittle‘s $40 million in guarantees he agreed to in 2021.

