Go Ad-Free
Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Pass-Catcher Resets Market With Historic Contract: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Courtesy of Vikings The Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed T.J. Hockenson to one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history.

“TJ Hockenson is signing a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension that resets the tight end market, source tells ESPN,” Adam Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 31. “The $17.125 million annual average and $42.5 million guarantee are the highest for a tight end in NFL history.”

Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline last November, Hockenson was entering the final year of his rookie contract for the 2023 season before reaching a new deal with the Vikings.’

Contract talks did not bring any deal to fruition throughout the offseason as Hockenson entered training camp without a new deal. The Athletic’s senior insider Diana Russini reported during camp that Hockenson wanted to reset the tight end mark with his new deal.

Once the deal is finalized, Hockenson will have done just that, surpassing Darren Waller‘s $17 million average annual value on his contract. Hockenson’s $42.5 million guarantee also surpassed George Kittle‘s $40 million in guarantees he agreed to in 2021.

Check back later for more.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the Minnesota Vikings for Heavy.com. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

Read More
,
Comment Here
Notify of
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments