Vikings Insider Casts Doubt on $19 Million Star’s Absence

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson revealed that an ear infection impacted his equilibrium and kept him off the field throughout training camp — but an insider believes there could be ulterior motives behind his absence.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on Tuesday, August 15, that Hockenson has been golfing with the injury throughout his period of absence from training camp, signaling a potential hold-in scenario as Hockenson enters the final year of his contract and is looking for an extension.

“There is something going on there, contract related. Because the two sides have been talking,” Wolfson said on an episode of SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd.”

“Maybe at this point — now this is me going down the reckless speculation path more than informed information — but is it possible that T.J. thought the deal would be done by now, thus is reluctant to take part in all these drills; with the out being, ‘OK my equilibrium, I’m a little thrown off. Yeah, I can do some stuff but I just can’t necessarily do it all,’ ” Wolfson added. “My tentacles have been up. There’s something going on there from a contractual standpoint.”

The Vikings enter joint practices with the Tennessee Titans this week, which Hockenson said he’s “unsure” if he’ll participate in, according to Wolfson.

“I want to be out there with the boys, obviously,” Hockenson said at practice on Monday. “My favorite thing is playing football with the guys in the locker room and having a great time with them. So it stinks, but on the same hand I’ve got to get ready for September. And that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

#Vikings TE TJ Hockenson told us his ear infection is "starting to get cleared up." He's unsure if he'll take part in the joint practices with the Titans Wed. and Thurs. pic.twitter.com/clLL5Lf9dN — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 14, 2023

Why Frustration May Be Mounting for T.J. Hockenson’s Camp

Play

Hockenson is arguably the biggest addition that new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has brought to the franchise since arriving in Minnesota less than two years ago.

The Vikings sent the Detroit Lions second-round pick along with several other pick swaps to acquire the Pro Bowl tight end, who would enter the fifth-year option of his rookie deal for the 2023 season. The Vikings have expressed a “clear interest” to extend Hockenson long-term, yet no deal came to fruition despite Hockenson emerging as the No. 2 target in the offense behind Justin Jefferson.

According to Wolfson, that could be a sticking point that has led Hockenson’s camp to advise him to take it easy in training camp and not force himself to be out there — ear infection or naught. The new regime has also taken more precautions with players than in recent years.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger projected Hockenson to strike a four-year, $64 million deal worth $16 million per year, an average annual value that would rank second at the tight end position, per Over the Cap.

“Hockenson ranked second among tight ends in regular-season targets after the trade deadline (60), and then quarterback Kirk Cousins looked his way 10 times in a playoff loss to the New York Giants, during which Hockenson racked up 10 receptions for 129 yards,” Spielberger wrote. “The former Iowa Hawkeye has put up three straight season-long receiving grades above 73.0 on at least 60 receptions. Over that span, he ranks fifth in yards after the catch (945), third in contested catches (31), seventh in 15-plus-yard receptions (43) and sixth in forced missed tackles (23).”

Vikings Poised to Be Heavily Invested at Tight End

As the NFL continues to trend toward more affordable running back contracts, the tight end market has exploded in recent years given the growing contributions the position has made in the passing game.

Hockenson’s camp expects him to be paid like the second-most valuable pass-catcher in the Vikings offense while also being a contributor as a run-blocker as well — which likely sees Hockenson earning at least $15 million a year if he gets a new deal.

Meanwhile, Minnesota also signed former Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason as a significant contribution to the running game.

The Vikings currently spend the ninth-most at tight end entering the 2023 season and could catapult themselves to the top of tight end spending if Hockenson sees his new deal.

It’s a sound investment given the longevity of the position and its growing relevance, especially in Kevin O’Connell‘s offense.