Offseason Trade Pitch Replaces Vikings’ Kirk Cousins With $230 Million QB

The Minnesota Vikings seemingly want to bring Kirk Cousins back next season. A free agent this offseason, Cousins has also said he would like to be back. Many variables could combine to make reaching a deal more difficult, though.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could also have his eyes on drafting a quarterback of the future. That would continue the Vikings’ plan of a competitive rebuild.

On top of what it might take to re-sign Cousins, who will be 36 by the start of next season, he won’t be healthy enough to practice until the spring. And a rookie might not be ready enough to play right away, especially one taken where the Vikings might be choosing.

There could be a happy medium between a ready-made quarterback and one for the future.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports suggested one the Vikings saw up close in his mock draft from December 28: Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Vikings get:

Kyler Murray

2025 sixth-round pick

Cardinals get:

2024 second-round pick

2024 fifth-round pick

2025 conditional fourth-round pick

“There’s a distinct possibility that Justin Fields and Kyler Murray will be playing on different teams in 2024,” Trapasso wrote. “Let’s send these two veteran passers to new locales to see how it’d impact the first round in our latest mock draft.”

Trepasso’s suggestion comes with the idea that the Cardinals would be in a position to draft Murray’s replacement, Drake Maye of North Carolina, with the No. 2 overall pick.

The fourth-rounder would become a third if Murray reaches 4,000 passing yards in 2024.

Murray and the Cardinals visited the Vikings in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The Vikings got the win, sacking Murray four times and intercepting him twice. He also fumbled once, though it was recovered by the offense.

More importantly for the Vikings in this scenario, Murray completed 70% of his passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He had another 36 yards on six carries. His 26 rushing touchdowns in his first 60 games put him among some notable company.

Most rushing TDs by a QB through their first 60 games. 1) #Eagles Jalen Hurts – 35

2-T) #Panthers Cam Newton – 31

2-T) #Bills Josh Allen – 31

4-T) #Vikings Dante Culpepper – 26

There was also some smoke around a Vikings trade for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Insider Sheds Light on Kyler Murray-to-Vikings Trade Rumors

“As for the chatter that Arizona was open to trading? I was told that never happened,” wrote Dianna Russini of The Athletic on November 4. “Teams like Atlanta or Minnesota never even discussed it, even though there are some who believe those two should have looked into it.”

Russini noted her belief the Cardinals would have entertained an offer, adding that Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract made it “too difficult” to trade him.

Murray will earn $37 million in base salary next season. His cap hit will exceed $51 million.

He also had a $97.5 million dead cap hit this season. If the Cardinals stick with Murray for another season, cutting him after the 2024 campaign, that figure would drop to $33.2 million. It’s not as clear-cut of a decision now as it was when there were questions about Murray’s maturity.

This might not be a discussion had Cousins not suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8. The Vikings have cycled through four different starting quarterbacks this season, turning back to fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall in Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings Expected to Have Contract ‘Discussion’ With Kirk Cousins

Hall started the Vikings’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 but suffered a concussion, forcing the Vikings to play trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs lasted four starts, giving way to Nick Mullens in Week 14.

Mullens threw six interceptions to four touchdowns, taking seven sacks in two starts. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the switch back to Hall on December 28.

That uncertainty could play into the Vikings’ willingness to bring Cousins back.

“There is certainly going to be a discussion between Cousins and the Vikings,” the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling said on the “Access Vikings” podcast on December 28. “There’s enough interest. There’s enough goodwill on both sides.”

He figures to be cheaper than Murray, even on a new contract, though the Vikings did decline his offer to accept a lower rate. Cousins also doesn’t have a learning curve in what could be a chase for the NFC North crown.

Do the Vikings want Cousins to bring his number down even lower? Would they pay even more to Murray?

We may have to wait until the draft like in Trepasso’s scenario to find out.