Vikings Could Land Multiple Picks in Proposed Draft Trade With Saints

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in an interesting position, and presumably one of significant power and maneuverability, as the 2022 NFL draft approaches.

A draft-day trade proposal floated by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report on Monday, April 18, suggests that the Vikings can come up by moving down in the first round and helping an NFC rival secure its quarterback of the future.

Per Davenport’s proposition, the Vikings would send the New Orleans Saints the No. 12 overall pick in exchange for the Saints’ No. 16 overall pick, along with their second-round selection (No. 49 overall). However, the deal only works if a handful of other franchises select signal-callers before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell puts the Vikings on the clock.

The Vikings could be in a pickle. If the top quarterbacks trickle off the board on April 28, then Minnesota’s 12th overall pick could be highly coveted by teams picking later in the round looking to the future under center. If there’s a run and four are taken in the top 10 picks, then the Vikes will probably be making the pick themselves. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. The guess here is that things fall somewhere in between — that, say, three signal-callers are gone when the Vikes go on the clock. In this instance, the team could hold out for an extra first. But if the Saints offer the first of their two firsts and their second-rounder, Minnesota would gain an extra pick inside the top 50 while only dropping back four spots. The player they wanted at No. 12 could easily still be there.

Vikings Looking At Cornerback With First Pick, Wherever It Falls

Whether the Vikings make their first-round selection with the 12th pick, the 16th pick or at some other number, the odds are good they will use it to improve their secondary.

Roughly two out of every five NFL mock drafts are projecting that Minnesota will select junior cornerback Derek Stingley of Louisiana State University (LSU) with their first-round pick, per Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman. Those predictions have held despite Stingley suffering a foot injury that limited him to just three games played in 2021.

However, draft analyst Tony Pauline appeared on the April 11 edition of Pro Football Network’s Draft Insiders podcast and reported that the Vikings have Washington University cornerback Trent McDuffie rated just as high as Stingley. Pauline also said that Minnesota would be willing to move back in the draft for the right price.

Vikings Thin At Cornerback Headed Into 2022 Season

Minnesota’s defense tied for 21st in the NFL last season, per measurements employed by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Based on PFF’s individual player grades, the best Vikings cornerback in 2021 still on the current roster was Cameron Dantzler, who earned an overall defensive grade of 73.8. Dantzler appeared in 14 games for the Vikings, starting just seven of those contests. He amassed 53 tackles, defensed eight passes, made one interception and forced one fumble, per Pro Football Reference (PFR).

Second on PFF’s list of top-performing Vikings cornerbacks in 2021 was 11-year veteran Patrick Peterson, with an overall defensive grade of 63.0. Peterson was an eight-time Pro-Bowl player and three-time All-Pro selection with the Arizona Cardinals, but hasn’t earned either honor since 2018. He started 13 games for the Vikings last season, during which he recorded 45 tackles, defensed five passes, made one interception and scored one defensive touchdown, per PFR.

Peterson, who will play next season at 32 years old, signed a one-year deal worth $4 million this offseason to return to Minnesota.