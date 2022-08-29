Vikings Preseason Hero Suffers Season-Ending Injury Ahead of 2022 Season

After leading the NFL with 3.5 sacks in two preseason games, Minnesota Vikings veteran journeyman T.Y. McGill saw his bid to make a 53-man roster end abruptly.

McGill left last Saturday’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury just three snaps into the game. After an initial ESPN report that said he would be cut, McGill instead landed on the team’s injured reserve list on August 29, per a team release.

A player designated to the injured reserve list before the final 53-man roster cutdown cannot return at any point of the 2022 season, per NFL.com, ultimately shutting down McGill’s prospects with the Vikings. Minnesota will decide whether to cut him and reach an injury settlement or rehab the veteran defensive tackle with the prospect of re-signing him next offseason.

The Vikings also placed wide receiver Bisi Johnson on the injured reserve list, cut cornerback Tye Smith and waived tackle Timon Parris and wide receiver Myron Mitchell.

McGill was the first player general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signed in the offseason and likely falls in favor with the new regime.

McGill Embodies the Journeyman Mentality

In his seven-year career, McGill has been waived or released 14 times.

He’s played for nine different teams, making multiple stops for three of those teams.

He’s worn seven different jersey numbers.

He’s been placed on practice squads and has appeared in 46 regular season games without any starts.

And he’s yet to make a 53-man roster, with his 2022 bid meeting an unfortunate end.

McGill was building a body of work this preseason that made him a candidate for the Mr. Mankato award. McGill posted the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus defensive grade (88.8) among defensive interior linemen in the preseason based on his two full games of work. He posted seven pressures alone against the San Francisco 49ers.

“He’s a guy that flashed to me,” O’Connell said of McGill after the 49ers game, per Vikings.com. “He wrecked multiple plays tonight. It’s the plays that don’t register on the stat sheet, too, when we see him exploding through the line and forcing the back to bounce. It’s really cool to see a guy like that understand the outcome he may have and ultimately capitalize on it with performances like tonight.”

Die-hard Vikings fan?

All of T.Y. McGill's 3.5 sacks through two preseason games, complete with his signature T-Y-T-Y celebration. Kevin O'Connell: "I think he's had a really good camp. He's flashed in both games now." pic.twitter.com/djIgN5wTcI — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 21, 2022

McGill still finished second in sacks during the preseason, trailing only Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tashawn Bower.

“I feel like my résumé kind of says it all. Just a guy that keeps stepping up to the plate. That’s just what I do,” McGill said, per Vikings.com. “Whatever opportunity I get, I take advantage of it and let the chips fall where they may.”

NFL Media Struck by Initial Report of McGill’s Release

The report that McGill had been released caught many off guard in the NFL community.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially tweeted McGill would be released on Monday morning before the official transaction went through at 3 p.m. CT.

Pioneer Press beat writer Chris Tomasson confirmed the initial report but also noted that McGill was getting a second opinion on his ankle injury.

“That will play a role in whether he gets any sort of injury settlement,” Tomasson added.

Pro Football Network lead NFL reported Mike Kaye said McGill was “legit impressive this preseason,” while USA Today’s NFL editor Doug Farrar tweeted that he should be picked up quickly.

“Ooh… somebody should pick him up quickly. He was a real problem for guards this preseason,” Farrar said of McGill, who instead will remain under team control in Minnesota.