Mike Zimmer Wants to ‘Add to Offense’ Ahead of Outside OC Candidate Interview

The heir to the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator position has been challenged.

Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak has been the presumed favorite for the position after his father, Gary Kubiak, retired earlier this offseason. Coach Mike Zimmer was satisfied with the offense this season and touted his desire for continuity before Gary Kubiak officially retired.

But after several weeks and half of the team’s coaching vacancies filled, the most important this offseason remains in the air and open for outside candidates — the first being New York Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Minnesota “will interview Giants WRs coach Tyke Tolbert this week for their vacant OC position,” per a source.

“While respected in his own right, Tolbert worked under former OC Gary Kubiak in Denver during their run to Super Bowl 50. This would allow MIN to keep the same system,” Rapoport added.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Tolbert Comes From Kubiak Pedigree

Tolbert won a Super Bowl ring with Gary Kubiak and the Denver Broncos in 2015-16 before moving on to the Giants, joining former Vikings coordinator Pat Shurmur. Tolbert, working with two past Minnesota coordinators, has plenty of familiarity to take over the offense under Zimmer.

Although Tolbert has never called plays in 18 seasons as an NFL coach, neither has Klint Kubiak. Offensive line coach Rick Dennison is the only staffed Vikings coach that has playcalling experience and will likely be a resource to either Tolbert or Klint Kubiak.

Zimmer has also expressed the need for an offensive advisor, similar to the role Gary Kubiak served in 2019-2020 before becoming the offensive coordinator.

Mike Zimmer Signals Desire to Add to Offense

After a brief hiatus from media briefings, Zimmer spoke on KFAN Radio on Tuesday, addressing Rapoport’s report and the speculation surrounding the open offensive coordinator position.

“I like the continuity of the offense but I think there’s some other things we can add as well to make us even better,” Zimmer said, per Vikings Territory editor Sean Borman.

Zimmer pointed to minimizing penalties next season and getting the most out of the personnel. That’ll be a challenge after many skill players had career years in 2020.

Justin Jefferson set the Super Bowl era rookie receiving yards record with 1,400 yards on the season despite not starting until Week 3. Adam Thielen had a career-high 14 touchdowns this season. Dalvin Cook posted a career-high 1,918 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. Kirk Cousins, after a horrific start to the season, threw a career-high 35 TDs in 2020.

Zimmer added that the Vikings will interview other offensive coordinator candidates this week, although, none have been named.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. Connect with him on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.