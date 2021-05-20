Twitter Explodes After Ludicrous Tyreek Hill-Randy Moss Debate

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss woke up a happy man on Wednesday.

In response to an absurd take on Twitter, Moss’ claim as the greatest deep-threat wide receiver was once again reinforced.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) senior college football analyst Anthony Treash asserted that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be the greatest deep threat in NFL history.

The backlash surrounding rang from far and wide, not just from Vikings loyalists.

NFL Figures, Fans Come to Moss’ Defense

The Vikings’ official Twitter account responded with the best possible defense of Moss’ reputation as the best deep threat in NFL history.

Just a friendly reminder that @RandyMoss’ 40+ yard TD highlight is nearly 10 minutes long

pic.twitter.com/rXpmhQQDzp — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 19, 2021

For those of a younger generation who were not familiar with Moss’ dominance, the Vikings’ video quickly did the trick.

not even a Vikings fan but damn pic.twitter.com/kCiPJOWRbw — Jon (@fleischmann_jon) May 19, 2021

Treash’s coworkers at PFF quickly remedied the hottest of takes on Twitter Wednesday morning, to which he responded with a bit of sarcasm.

pre-2015 NFL was fake, sooooo — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) May 19, 2021

Considering the NFL has progressively changed its rules to give receivers a significant advantage, Moss doing what he did in an era that still favored a physical style of defense adds even more weight to his case as the greatest deep threat of all time.

Not to mention Moss played with a revolving door at quarterback — not a generational quarterback like Patrick Mahomes — during his prime in Minnesota.

#RandyMoss is trending, so friendly reminder that he’s the best deep threat AND the best WR in @NFL history. In MN, in his prime, Moss played w/ these QBs: 1 Brad Johnson

2 Randall Cunningham

3 Jeff George

4 Daunte Culpepper

5 Todd Bouman

6 Spergon Wynn

7 Gus Frerotte — Cory Hepola (@CoryHepola) May 19, 2021

ESPN’s Matthew Berry offered his case of what Moss would do in today’s NFL.

Randy Moss, with today’s rules, playing for Andy Reid, with Patrick Mahomes as his QB, would score 25 touchdowns a year. https://t.co/ZWCDinVOBu — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) May 19, 2021

Moss changed how teams addressed covering size-and-speed deep threats as the Green Bay Packers opted to draft taller cornerbacks who’d have a fighting chance to keep Moss from fleecing them.

Everything you need to know about Randy Moss is told by the Packers first 3 picks in the 1999 Draft, the year after Randy Moss destroyed the league. Lotta DBs. pic.twitter.com/bU3zg86RYy — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) May 19, 2021

Despite all the in-fighting that occurs within a fan base that remains devoted to the anguish of chasing its first Super Bowl, Vikings fans can agree on one thing.

Vikings Twitter doesn't agree on much, but by God disrespect Randy Moss and we will put aside our differences and bury you. — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) May 19, 2021

Even a Chicago Bears fan joined arms in defense of Moss.

Bears fan here, and yeah, NFL fans gotta put aside their differences to defend an all-timr great. There will be NO Randy Moss slander — Lucas Hunt #ExtendARob (@Masonite22) May 19, 2021

And if the eye test isn’t enough, here are the two wide receivers’ regular-season stats through their first five seasons in the league.