Twitter Explodes After Ludicrous Tyreek Hill-Randy Moss Debate

Twitter Explodes After Ludicrous Tyreek Hill-Randy Moss Debate

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Vikings graphics

Getty An analyst recklessly omitted Randy Moss' name as the best deep threat in NFL history.

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss woke up a happy man on Wednesday.

In response to an absurd take on Twitter, Moss’ claim as the greatest deep-threat wide receiver was once again reinforced.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) senior college football analyst Anthony Treash asserted that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be the greatest deep threat in NFL history.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

The backlash surrounding rang from far and wide, not just from Vikings loyalists.

NFL Figures, Fans Come to Moss’ Defense

The Vikings’ official Twitter account responded with the best possible defense of Moss’ reputation as the best deep threat in NFL history.

For those of a younger generation who were not familiar with Moss’ dominance, the Vikings’ video quickly did the trick.

Treash’s coworkers at PFF quickly remedied the hottest of takes on Twitter Wednesday morning, to which he responded with a bit of sarcasm.

Considering the NFL has progressively changed its rules to give receivers a significant advantage, Moss doing what he did in an era that still favored a physical style of defense adds even more weight to his case as the greatest deep threat of all time.

Not to mention Moss played with a revolving door at quarterback — not a generational quarterback like Patrick Mahomes — during his prime in Minnesota.

ESPN’s Matthew Berry offered his case of what Moss would do in today’s NFL.

Moss changed how teams addressed covering size-and-speed deep threats as the Green Bay Packers opted to draft taller cornerbacks who’d have a fighting chance to keep Moss from fleecing them.

Despite all the in-fighting that occurs within a fan base that remains devoted to the anguish of chasing its first Super Bowl, Vikings fans can agree on one thing.

 

Even a Chicago Bears fan joined arms in defense of Moss.

And if the eye test isn’t enough, here are the two wide receivers’ regular-season stats through their first five seasons in the league.

Totals Table
Rece Rece Rece Rece
Player From To G Rec Yds TD Y/R
Randy Moss* 1998 2002 80 414 6743 60 16.3
Tyreek Hill 2016 2020 74 368 5391 47 14.6
Provided by Stathead.com: View Stathead Tool Used
Generated 5/19/2021.


Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Vikings Boast Top Wide-Receiver Duo in NFL

One thing PFF did get right on Wednesday was ranking Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson the top wide receiver duo in the NFL. Thielen was ranked the ninth-best receiver, while Jefferson rounded out the top-10 as the only WR pairing in PFF’s latest position rankings.

Here’s PFF’s write-ups for both receivers:

9. ADAM THIELEN, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Thielen bounced back to top-tier form after an injury-hindered 2019 season. He came away from 2020 with an 87.4 PFF grade that ranked sixth among NFL wide receivers, marking the third time in the past four years he has finished inside the top 10 in that metric.

Thielen’s releases and ability to separate are as good as it gets at the position, helping him grade out as a top-five receiver against single coverage since PFF began tracking that metric in 2017.

10. JUSTIN JEFFERSON, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Jefferson silenced everyone doubting his NFL potential in a big way as a rookie. He finished the season with an elite 90.5 receiving grade that trailed only Davante Adams for the best in the NFL, and he was just shy of the rookie record set by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 (91.2). The most impressive aspect of his first NFL season was his performance against single coverage. That was an area of concern when he left LSU because of his role there, but he has undoubtedly proved he can handle those situations.

Jefferson maintains his No. 2 receiving grade rank against single coverage and jumps to first in yards per target (13.2) on such plays. The NFL landscape thought the days of Minnesota having a top receiving tandem were over when the franchise traded away Stefon Diggs in the 2020 offseason, but Jefferson is poised to keep the tradition going.

Here are the receivers PFF ranked above the Vikings duo entering the 2021 season.

  1. Davante Adam, Green Bay Packers
  2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
  3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
  5. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
  6. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
  7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
  8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Read More
,