Vikings Urged to Target Heisman Winner as Kirk Cousins’ Replacement

The 2023 season is still going strong, and the Minnesota Vikings are right in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC. But it’s never too early to get a bead on just how the future might shake out. And there is no bigger bet on the future than the NFL draft.

Next year’s draft is chock full of quarterback prospects. One of them could find himself as the Vikings’ quarterback of the future.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema thinks that prospect should be LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

“If we’re being honest, even hoping for Daniels to be available at No. 21 in the draft feels unrealistic at this point,” Sikkema wrote on December 12. “However, the pick stands because Daniels should be an explored option for the Vikings, no matter where they need to get to draft him.”

No. 5 Jayden Daniels That Kid is the best QB in the country.

That Kid is the best player in the country.

That Kid a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. pic.twitter.com/8SH4CAzqRP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 4, 2023

“The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner‘s season has been nothing short of sensational,” wrote Sikkema. “He has earned a 91.9 passing grade with 29 big-time throws and 35 completions of 20 yards or more. That’s impressive by anyone’s standards, but the LSU signal-caller also boasts 1,200 rushing yards and a 91.8 rushing grade.”

Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season for the Tigers.

He added another 1,134 yards and 10 scores rushing en route to the prestigious award.

In two seasons as the Tigers’ starter, Daniels completed 70.2% of his passes for 6,725 yards with 57 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That is a marked improvement over his 62.4% completion, 6025 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons at Arizona State.

Jayden Daniels is a Battle-Tested Draft Target for Vikings

Daniels explained his decision to transfer to LSU, a talent pool the Vikings have had success tapping into before, and his reaction to his former Sun Devil teammates bashing him on video while clearing out his old locker.

“I came here for my future and my career,” Daniels said, per Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports in April. “It’s a fresh start. What happened at Arizona State happened with that video. I still have a lot of love for those guys over there and still talk to them at the end of the day because it’s beyond football for me. … I will never pray on their downfall.”

It doesn’t look like Jayden Daniels ASU teammates are real pleased with his decision to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/eElvZSErkv — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) February 17, 2022

Daniels also noted his love for his coaches, who have since moved on.

“I always enjoyed my time at Arizona State,” Daniels told 247Sports. “But coming here to LSU, I get to showcase my talent on a national stage. A lot of people back home don’t really get to see our games.”

“Coming here and competing at the highest level with all these weapons here and all these resources, it’s really intriguing for me,” Daniels said at the time.

It paid off this season. He helped his draft stock considerably, going from not being a first-round selection on Sikkema’s mock draft in September to a top-20 pick, if not higher. That could present an issue for the Vikings’ draft plans if they included drafting a quarterback.

Vikings’ Plans at Quarterback Remain Unclear

The Vikings’ Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, coupled with the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, has dropped Minnesota to the No. 22 overall pick. With four games to go, every week will have significant implications. And the Vikings’ playoff push is their primary focus. But Daniels could be a dynamic option if they want to be aggressive and trade up.

Nine of the last 11 Heisman winning QBs to enter the NFL Draft were selected in the top two picks — all 11 went 1st-round. (This assumably becomes 10 of the last 12 with Caleb Williams.) Do you think LSU's Jayden Daniels be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft ? — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 10, 2023

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on November 4 that they want to bring Cousins, 35, back next season, though.

Perhaps that is an indication they don’t plan to take a quarterback early.