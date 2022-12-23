Vikings’ Adam Thielen Gives K.J. Osborn Hilarious Christmas Gift

In a recent Minnesota Vikings mic’d up segment, wide receiver K.J. Osborn took the opportunity to let the world know Adam Thielen hasn’t followed his teammate of three years on Twitter.

“If y’all can hear me, Adam still hasn’t followed me back on Twitter,” Osborn said into the mic. “It’s been three years! Can I get a follow-back, please?”

"Oh frick here we go." 🤣@athielen19 was mic'd up for the largest comeback in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/LwGGOgsWHa — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 22, 2022

Thielen, seven years Osborn’s elder, doesn’t put much value into social media. However, he gave Osborn his wish.

Locked on Vikings’ Luke Braun revealed Thielen followed Osborn on Twitter, which Osborn responded with elation.

“All I wanted for Christmas man,” he tweeted.

Vikings WR K.J. Osborn Has Career Day vs. Colts

The Vikings’ dramatic 39-36 comeback over the Indianapolis Colts was a breakout performance for Osborn.

The 2020 fifth-round pick had a career game, securing 10 of 16 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. It was Osborn’s first 100-plus yard receiving game of his career despite the third wide receiver’s penchant for making clutch plays the past two years.

Career-high in receptions (10) ✔️

Career-high in receiving yards (157) ✔️@KJ_Osborn was born for this. pic.twitter.com/fHC4r3Gug1 — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022

Kirk Cousins acknowledged that Osborn’s development over his young career warranted more looks in the offense.

“My issue with K.J. is he’s not getting the ball enough. He’s capable of having the day he had today every week. Not everybody can do that,” Cousins told Sports Illustrated after the historic comeback. “If you’re gonna give it to Justin, then K.J. and Adam, I guess, you end up not being able to participate as much. But K.J. is capable of that every week, and he’s an elite receiver and I just wish we could get him the ball more.”

Osborn matched Justin Jefferson in target share, while Thielen caught three of four targets for 41 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter.

After not seeing a single offensive snap as a rookie, Osborn has emerged as a viable third option and potential second deep threat alongside Jefferson.

Thielen at 32 has been hampered by injury and still maintained a significant role, especially in the end zone.

But the Vikings offense may have found a recipe for success by getting Osborn more involved.

“I just been waiting for my opportunity. I’ve been working very hard. This week, I tried to just go back and focus on my details,” Osborn said after the game on December 18. Just be really detail-oriented. I put it in my notes in the run game in the pass game and let the chips fall where they may and take advantage of my opportunities. Today they came I was able to come up big for us, a great team win.”

Adam Thielen Sounds off on K.J. Osborn After Career Day

In a December 21 press conference, Thielen addressed the opportunities Osborn saw last Saturday, especially short throws that Osborn turned into big gains.

“K.J., obviously we trust that when he gets the ball in his hands he’s going to make someone miss and he’s going to get extra yards. I think one of those plays he had nine yards extra after contact. Those are big plays. Those aren’t necessarily plays that people are going to talk about, not going to really show up in a big way on a stat sheet, but when you’re getting nine yards after contact, that’s a first down,” Thielen said.

“That’s giving us more opportunities to make big plays and for other guys to get involved for us to move the football and score touchdowns quickly. Those are huge plays.”