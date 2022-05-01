Raiders Poach Explosive WR Who Was Committed to Vikings: Report

The Minnesota Vikings almost had a steal in Virginia Tech wide receiver Tré Turner.

Turner, a sixth- or seventh-round prospect, went undrafted and was slated to sign with the Vikings.

Minnesota had announced it had agreed to terms with Turner and eight other rookie free agents on Saturday.

But Turner, nicknamed “Big Play Tré” for his explosive playmaking ability, backed out after receiving an offer that put the Vikings’ deal to shame.

Raiders Offer Lures Turner at the 11th Hour

Late Saturday night after the final day of the draft, Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson tweeted that Turner would sign with the Las Vegas Raiders after receiving a more lucrative offer.

“Source says that undrafted Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner is now going to the Las Vegas Raiders to sign instead of the #Vikings,” Tomasson said. “Source said that Turner will get $40,000 total guaranteed with the Raiders while Vikings had offered $2,500. Vikings have been informed he’s not signing.”

A four-year starter with the Hokies, Turner is a speed threat at receiver, averaging 17.1 yards per catch in college as the school’s fifth all-time leading receiver. He posted career highs of 675 receiving yards and 40 receptions and had just two drops in his senior year. Coming from an athletic family, Turner was focused on basketball for the majority of his youth years with his older brother, P.J. Hairston, being a former NBA first-round pick in 2014.

The Athletic’s Dan Brugler graded Turner as a sixth- or seventh-round prospect. A slender receiver with acceleration but lacking top-end speed with a 4.51 40-time, Turner’s measurables compare closest to Allen Hurns, per Mockdraftables.

“Despite poor quarterback play during his time in Blacksburg, he produced steady receiving numbers and finished fifth in Hokies history in catches (134) and receiving yards (2,292),” Brugler wrote. “Turner was a basketball-focused athlete much of his life, and that shows on the field with his ability to frame his grabs and finish through contact. While he uses tempo as a route runner, he will need to improve his attention to detail to overcome his lack of ideal physical traits. Overall, Turner’s lackluster play strength and separating skills are disappointing, but his above-average acceleration and ball skills will give him a fighting chance to earn an NFL roster spot, especially if he improves on special teams.”

Vikings Add Another Rookie to WR Room

Despite missing on Turner, the Vikings did land a rookie wide receiver in Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor.

Nailor was drafted No. 191 overall in the sixth round and is nicknamed “Speedy.” He tallied 86 catches for 1,454 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the Spartans.

Nailor measured similar to Turner in speed and excelled in the vertical (80th percentile) and broad jump (87th percentile), per Mockdraftables. He struggled with injury in college and missed four games his senior year with a hand injury.

Brugler lauded Nailor’s playmaking ability as a gadget player Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell can scheme touches to.

“As an athlete, Nailor is explosive with the natural balance and acceleration to create after the catch or make an impact as a returner. However, he lacks tempo and instincts as a route runner, and NFL quarterbacks will quickly lose trust in him unless he becomes more dependable,” Brugler wrote. “Overall, Nailor has the fluid athleticism that creates conflict for defenses, but he is more gadget weapon than polished receiver right now, and you have to be creative in the ways you get him touches. His lack of durability complicates his draft projection.”