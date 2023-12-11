Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Puts Coach’s Future on Notice After Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips‘ future is in the air after he was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol last Friday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed Phillips’ DWI incident after a 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 — and while Phillips traveled to Las Vegas with the team, the Vikings have not made a final decision on the coach’s future.

“It’s going to be something we’ll continue to evaluate, but with it being late on Friday and kind of gathering more information on it, I made the decision after really circling up with our leadership and everybody that Wes would travel and ultimately coach today, and we will continue to process the information as we move forward and work through whatever discipline there may be at that point,” O’Connell said in a postgame news conference.

“I was incredibly disappointed, there’s no question, but we want to allow kind of the facts and do our due diligence from that standpoint. The league is clearly involved as well. It’s very important that, as coaches, we understand where we’re setting the bar for our organization and for our players, and Wes knows he fell short of that,” O’Connell added.

“Wes is one of the closest coaches I’ve ever been around. I care about him deeply, and we’re as an organization going to support him and know ultimately, that we know that Wes knows he made a mistake and we’re going to handle that accordingly as we get more information and ultimately work through it. But I think it’s a lesson for all of us. No matter whatever you think, this amount or that amount, you have to have a plan and make sure, because it was something we were all very disappointed in.”

Wes Phillips Pulled Over for Speeding, Led to Suspicion of Drunken Driving

On Friday, December 8, Phillips was pulled over in a Tesla Model S for speeding around 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement that Phillips “showed signs of impairment” and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.10, according to the Star Tribune. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08.

Phillips was booked in Hennepin County Jail on a misdemeanor DWI charge at 11 p.m. Phillips posted a $300 bond and was released nearly 2.5 hours later at 1:26 a.m., per KARE 11.

The Vikings issued a statement Friday night that Phillips would still travel with the team.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the Vikings said, per ESPN. “This morning we contacted the NFL and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips has a court date scheduled for December 21 ahead of a pivotal December 24 matchup with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.

Phillips is in his second season with the Vikings and 17th as an NFL assistant. He was one of O’Connell’s first choices when choosing assistants to bring from the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Phillips is the son of former NFL coach Wade Phillips and grandson of former NFL coach Bum Phillips.

Vikings Coach Leaves Midseason, Joins Clemson

The Vikings coaching staff has made news several times throughout the 2023 season. Beyond Phillips’ situation, Minnesota has had several coaches leave on the defensive side.

Defensive line coach Chris Rumph took a “personal leave” in October and later took a job as an assistant for Clemson, his alma mater, on December 4. The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer reported Rumph, an original O’Connell staffer, was “let out of his contract” in the middle of his first year with Brian Flores at the helm.

Linebackers/pass rush specialist Mike Smith took a leave of absence from the team just six days before the start of the regular season.

Patrick Hill has filled Rumph’s role alongside assistant coach Mike Pettine, who has also helped Imarjaye Albury take over for Smith.