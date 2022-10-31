Vikings Linked to $42 Million CB Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings‘ targets in trade talks have surfaced.

Less than 48 hours before the November 1 trade deadline, NFL Network’s insiders, Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo unloaded a bounty of players whose teams have placed them on the trade block.

Minnesota has made contact with several of these teams, one of which is open to dealing a shutdown man cornerback.

Vikings Linked to Washington CB William Jackson III

On October 30, NFL.com released its trade deadline breakdown, noting that the Vikings (6-1), off to their best start since 2009, are potential buyers by Tuesday’s deadline.

One notable trade candidate comes from the Washington Commanders, whom KSTP’s Darren Wolfson confirmed Minnesota has contacted ahead of the trade deadline.

According to NFL.com, The Commanders are selling veteran cornerback William Jackson III. Jackson is a former first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals who has requested a trade halfway through his contract with the Commanders in 2021.

“Sources say the former big-ticket, free-agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen,” NFL.com reported. “There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say.”

The 24th overall pick in 2016, Jackson posted an elite 90.2 Pro Football Focus grade in his first year as a starter in 2017 with the Bengals. He allowed just 15 receptions on 43 targets for a 36.1 passer rating when targeted. Jackson was considered one of Cincinnati’s “highest priority” re-signings when he reached free agency in the 2021 offseason, however, he got an offer he couldn’t refuse in Washington.

The Commanders signed Jackson to a three-year, $42 million deal after Spotrac evaluated him at just $19 million for a three-year contract, per CincyJungle.

Since then, Jackson has grown unhappy.

“Once a key cog in the Commanders’ secondary, Jackson is not frustrated specifically with the team. Rather, he considers himself more of a man-to-man cornerback and Washington has run a lot of zone thus far,” NFL.com reported. When Jackson signed, he envisioned himself as a true lockdown corner, covering a team’s top receiver. It hasn’t worked out that way. Now, Jackson could find himself with a new home.”

Pro Football Focus suggested Jackson could be traded for as little as two seventh-round picks or a sixth-rounder.

Something Doesn’t Add Up In Washington With William Jackson III

Jackson’s displeasure with Washington’s use of zone coverage doesn’t add up.

The Commanders are deploying man coverage at the ninth-highest rate (33.1%) in the league through seven weeks of data, per Pro Football Focus, suggesting Jackson is already being used in man coverage more than most corners.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have used zone coverage at the third-highest rate (90%) of any team in the league.

By those metrics, Minnesota may not be a good match for Jackson.

However, his presence could push the Vikings, who have played in shell coverage to protect a young secondary from being burnt outside, could start playing more man coverage with Jackson in the lineup.

The Vikings defense has been opportunistic in creating the fifth-most turnovers in the league but has hemorrhaged the fifth-most yards to opposing offenses. That’s led to the Vikings ranking 14th in points allowed, but with the addition of a shutdown corner in Jackson, Minnesota’s defense could be a more complete unit and find itself in the top 10 in scoring for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Jackson, playing for a contender, may shift his perspective by playing in a better secondary in Minnesota.