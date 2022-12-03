Vikings Add Linebacker to Roster Ahead of Jets Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings made one last roster move over the weekend to prepare for their matchup with the visiting New York Jets.

The organization on Saturday, December 3, elevated linebacker William Kwenkeu from its practice squad. He will suit up for his second consecutive regular season game on Sunday in Minneapolis, which also happens to be the second of his career.

“Pretty amazing, incredible feeling being able to go out there,” Kwenkeu told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Saturday.

I caught up with #Vikings LB William Kwenkeu, who will play in 2nd NFL game Sunday, after he played in his first. He became the 9th Cameroon native to play in an NFL game. “Pretty amazing, incredible feeling being able to go out there." He said his family is "super proud” of him. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 3, 2022

“I caught up with #Vikings LB William Kwenkeu, who will play in 2nd NFL game Sunday after he played in his first [last weekend],” Tomasson tweeted. “He became the 9th Cameroon native to play in an NFL game.”

Kwenkeu Looking to Make Impact For Vikings in Second Straight Week

The 25-year-old Kwenkeu is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 235 pounds. He played his college ball at Temple University, where he amassed 183 total tackles, including 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensed pass, per Sports Reference.

Kwenkeu has never been a member of any other NFL team, spending the entirety of his time in the league with the Vikings practice squad until last week. The linebacker did not play a defensive snap in the team’s victory over the New England Patriots. However, he logged 16 special teams snaps and threw one of the crucial blocks that led to reserve running back Kene Nwangwu’s 97-yard kickoff return, which helped put Minnesota over the top.

Kwenkeu is likely to serve in a special teams capacity again on Sunday against the Jets, though defensive snaps may become a possibility should the team experience any unforeseen injury issues.

Tomlinson Back For Vikings Against Jets, Darrisaw Remains Out

As far as injury news, it was a bit of a mixed bag for the Vikings this week.

On the plus side, starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is a go for the first time since hurting his calf all the way back in Week 8. Minnesota’s secondary will also get a much-needed boost of depth with the return of rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, who missed the previous two games due to a concussion.

The bad news is that dominant left tackle Christian Darrisaw will be a scratch on Sunday as he continues to navigate the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was first concussed against the Buffalo Bills on November 13. He progressed through the protocol in time to take the field the following weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, before suffering a second concussion in that game.

Darrisaw sat out against the Patriots and while there was hope he would be ready to go in time for the Jets, the Vikings have chosen to take the safer route and hold him out for at least another week.