Vikings Cut 2nd-Year LB to Sign Explosive Replacement

The Minnesota Vikings made a changing of the guard at linebacker on Monday, signing an undrafted rookie and releasing a second-year player before the first day of minicamps.

The Vikings signed William Kwenkeu of Temple and cut former Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland, who was signed as an undrafted rookie last spring. The two linebackers are nearly identical in size, both standing 6-foot-1 and weighing roughly 235 pounds.

However, Kwenkeu, who was a tryout player at rookie minicamps last weekend, won over the new regime in Minnesota with his extraordinary speed.

Borland made the practice squad and dressed for two games last season.

The #Vikings have signed undrafted LB William Kwenkeu and released LB Tuf Borland. 📰: https://t.co/IAIGxvcmgl pic.twitter.com/8EO18ckGKt — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 16, 2022

Kwenkeu Among Quickest LBs in NFL History

Receiving his master’s degree at Temple, Kwenkeu played six seasons for the Owls, becoming a starter in his final two seasons.

The Waldorf, Maryland, native led Temple with 10.5 tackles for loss last season, with the help of his extraordinary acceleration. Kwenkeu posted a 4.59 40-time with a 1.49 second 10-yard split at his pro day, which is the second-fastest time among linebackers since 1999, according to Mockdraftable’s database.

He scored his first career collegiate touchdown at Akron while adding seven tackles and two sacks. He earned AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.

Kwenkeu, a super, super senior, is the program’s all-time leader in games played. He’s played at both outside and inside linebacker.

Linebacker William Kwenkeu, Temple Football’s all-time leader in games played, reflects on his time as an Owl@WilliamKwenkeu #TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/OT1AlGWDin — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) November 15, 2021

Vikings Priming New Defense With Speed

The Vikings converting to a hybrid 3-4 defensive scheme has changed how the team is approaching its linebacker core.

Under Mike Zimmer, Minnesota, like most teams in the NFL, ran the majority of its plays in the nickel package with only two linebackers and an extra defensive back. There was also a need for a middle linebacker to attack the run when lining up in the base 4-3 defense.

But middle linebackers have become a disappearing position in the league that is moving more toward the pass.

The Vikings’ new system with defensive Ed Donatell removes the middle linebacker and puts the task of stopping the run, filling gaps and occupying blockers solely on the defensive line. The playmaking responsibilities, both in the pass-rush and in coverage, fall on the linebackers.

With more linebackers on the field, the pass-rush can be disguised. Za’Darius Smith has made an impact particularly as an inside pass-rusher, while Danielle Hunter has shown the versatility to win both inside and outside the tackles.

Inside linebackers can get in on the pass rush too, but when they do they’ll leave an area of the field unoccupied that will need to be covered by either the other inside linebacker or a defensive back.

Minnesota has opted for smaller, faster linebackers this offseason in Kwenkeu and third-round pick Brian Asamoah for that reason. First-round safety Lewis Cine also has explosive closing speed that could find him lining up in the box or sliding down to help in coverage between the sticks. Safety Camryn Bynum, a converted college safety out of UCLA, also has versatility on defense the Vikings hope to get the most out of with head coach Kevin O’Connell saying they’re entertaining the idea of playing three safeties in Harrison Smith, Cine and Bynum at the same time.