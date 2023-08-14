Vikings Cut Explosive Prospect Unexpectedly, Sign Veteran Replacement

The Minnesota Vikings made a move at the linebacker position following an unexpected injury to second-year linebacker William Kwenkeu.

Kwenkeu was waived with an injury designation on August 13, opening a roster spot for the Vikings to sign veteran Tanner Vallejo, per the NFL transaction wire.

The #Vikings have signed LB Tanner Vallejo and waived (injured) LB William Kwenkeu. 📰: https://t.co/axyK54UmJL pic.twitter.com/JAFv8ZXVVK — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 13, 2023

Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer noted Kwenkeu’s right arm was in a sling at Sunday’s practice. Kwenkeu played 65% of the special teams snaps in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Undrafted in 2021, Kwenkeu is one of the most explosive players on the roster and fits the new regime’s mold of adding young explosive players to the roster. At his pro day, Kwenkeu posted a 4.59 40-time with a 1.49-second 10-yard split at his pro day, which is the second-fastest time among linebackers since 1999, according to Mockdraftable’s database.

Kwenkeu will likely land on the injured reserve list once he clears waivers. He must remain on the list for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Vikings Special Teams in Good Hands With Tanner Vallejo

A 2017 sixth-round pick out of Boise State, Vallejo has made a living in the NFL as a special teamer. Vallejo’s rookie season was foregone due to a hamstring injury, but the Buffalo Bills opted to keep him for the season on the injured reserve list.

Vallejo was released by the Bills the following year and bounced around the league, making stops with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders.

Vallejo was brought back to Arizona in 2019, where he eventually earned a two-year, $4.1 million contract in 2021 by shining on special teams and in a reserve role on defense. Vallejo was released in the offseason amid the regime change in Arizona.

The 28-year-old linebacker has appeared in 82 regular season games with eight starts to his name. He’s played over 1,500 snaps on special teams.

Vallejo led the Cardinals in special teams snaps last season, and assuming he assuming he makes the final roster, he’ll add experience and versatility to Matt Daniels’ special teams unit.

Vikings Entering Peak Evaluation Period of Training Camp

While the first preseason game gave the Vikings plenty to gleam from, only a handful of starters saw the field as Minnesota has shied away from playing their most valuable players in the preseason.

This week’s joint practices with the Tennessee Titans will be the first true barometer of where many of the team’s top players are in their development.

Justin Jefferson is guaranteed to put together some dazzling highlights as he does at every practice, but many positions groups will meet their match by playing another roster’s top players in a controlled environment.

The cornerbacks group will be one to watch in particular given the level of inexperience in the group beyond Byron Murphy Jr. Akayleb Evans appears to have the go-ahead and has taken the majority of the workload as the starter alongside Murphy. Meanwhile, Third-round rookie Mekhi Blackmon and veteran Joejuan Williams appear to be in a battle for the third starting spot in nickel packages.

While the wide receiver depth chart is concrete at the top three spots, the rest of the group is becoming increasingly more competitive. Jalen Nailor has the fast track for the fourth spot but was absent from the preseason opener due to injury.

Meanwhile, Jalen Reagor is looking more polished after a year in Minnesota, catching four passes for 55 yards against the Seahawks. Reagor and Brandon Powell, signed this offseason, are the likely competition for the fifth spot at wide receiver.