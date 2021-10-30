Vikings Linked to All-Pro Cornerback

The Xavien Howard trade rumors are gaining steam.

Howard has been regarded as one of the top trade targets in the NFL and was on many fan bases radars.

However, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin just brought to light why the Minnesota Vikings may have some of the strongest buying power in acquiring the Miami Dolphins cornerback.

‘Howard is the Perfect Addition’

On Wednesday, Benjamin detailed 10 big-name trades that should happen approaching the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

The Vikings making a deal with the Dolphins to acquire Howard was second on Benjamin’s list. The latest projected cost for the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback?

Benjamin suggested a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Here’s Benjamin’s rationale:

Minnesota isn’t a Super Bowl-caliber team, but if the Vikings want to give it their all before making a big-picture decision on the Mike Zimmer regime, Howard is the perfect addition to a defense that’s struggled on the back end despite veteran investments at corner. Even if/when Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland can stay healthy, they could use a playmaker on the outside. Miami may not want to part with the former All-Pro, but at 1-5, the Dolphins can afford to start auctioning.

The Vikings would need to restructure one of its star’s contracts to create enough cap space to take on the remaining $7.8 million Howard’s due on his current contract.

But with Mike Zimmer coaching for his job and the majority of the secondary on single-year contracts, the Vikings, standing 3-3, may be ready to push all-in on this season.

The most challenging stretch of the Vikings’ schedule is upon the team that’s competition is a combined 21-6 through the next four weeks.

Sunday night’s primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys may be the most defining game of how the rest of the season will go for the Vikings, who have played both up and down to their competition.

If they can get the best of the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Vikings could feel the urgency to make a significant move by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Why Howard Could be the Missing Piece

Few players are worth the Vikings mortgaging their future for an 11-game rental — but Howard may be the answer in helping the Vikings defense return to its 2017 glory as the league’s best.

The Vikings are pressuring the quarterback at a 32.1% clip, the highest rate in the league, per Pro Football Reference. Their 21 sacks are tied for the league-lead with the Chicago Bears thanks to the pass-rush renaissance of Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen.

The secondary, however, has lagged in performance with an entirely new starting cast besides Harrison Smith.

Patrick Peterson led the cornerbacks group with a 64.3 defensive grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF). That mark ranks 51st among active corners and is far from spectacular. Peterson suffering a hamstring injury has left the Vikings without their top corner, which leaves room for Howard to do what he does best.

Howard was PFF’s second-best corner for the 2020 season and is one of the best young playmakers at the position. His 20 interceptions since 2018 lead the NFL and he’s proven to be just as much a lockdown corner as he is a ballhawk.

There are opportunities in the air for the Vikings, who have been middling in the turnover department, ranked 15th in the NFL with five takeaways on the season.

That figure has the potential to be drastically improved with the Vikings producing the most pressure on passers in the NFL.

A playmaker like Howard could be the catalyst that can bring the unit over the top.