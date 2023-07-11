Proposal Reunites Vikings With $42 Million Star Pass Rusher

The first time Yannick Ngakoue stepped foot in the Minnesota Vikings practice facilities in Eagan, Minnesota, he took notice of photos on the wall of franchise greats like Randy Moss, Cris Carter and John Randle — company he hoped to join one the wall one day.

That dream was short-lived. Ngakoue, after being acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2020 season, played just six games for the Vikings before he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in an attempt to recoup some draft capital after a 1-5 start to the season.

Despite playing just six games for Minnesota, Ngakoue was the sack leader that year with 5.0 sacks while Danielle Hunter missed the entire season due to a neck injury. The tandem of Hunter and Ngakoue was poised to be one of the most formidable duos in the NFL — but it never happened.

However, the Vikings have a second chance.

Ngakoue, 28, is a free agent after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The Vikings have the eighth-most cap space ($18 million) in the league and could sign Ngakoue, who has been one of the most consistent sack artists in recent memory.

Vikings Can Reunite With Yannick Ngakoue

Priding himself as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the league, Ngakoue’s 21 forced fumbles since 2016 ranks fifth in NFL, per Stathead.

During his four seasons as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars defense that carried the team to an AFC championship in 2017, Ngakoue played a hand in five of 12 defensive touchdowns for th the team. He is second all-time in Jacksonville with 37.5 career sacks in 63 games.

Ngakoue has never missed a game in his seven-year career, posting no fewer than 8.0 sacks a season.

The caveat when it comes to Ngakoue is he offers little to defense other than being a sack artist. His troubles stopping the run were the crux of his tenure with the Colts, leading to his release in the offseason.

That may not make him an ideal fit for Brian Flores, who revels in having versatile players. However, Ngakoue is arguably one of the best pure speed-rushers coming out of a wide-nine alignment that could be a useful tool in Flores’ arsenal.

The Vikings did sign Marcus Davenport this offseason, however, Davenport has either struggled with injury or productivity in his career — most recently playing a career-high 15 games last season but registering 0.5 sacks.

Pro Football Focus projected Ngakoue to garner a deal worth $12.5 million a year. He’s earned $42.7 million in his seven-year career.

Marcus Davenport the Vikings’ Riskiest Signing

With the NFL offseason in the rearview, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballantine assessed the riskiest moves each team made this offseason.

According to Ballantine, Minnesota signing Davenport as a de-facto replacement for Za’Darius Smith is a risky move that may have been “too optimistic.”

From Ballantine: