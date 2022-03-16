Vikings Connected With Ex-Packers All-Pro Ahead of Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are in the market to restore their once-vaunted pass rush.

With Danielle Hunter still under contract approaching the start of free agency at 3 p.m. CT on March 16, the Vikings are looking for another running mate opposite of Hunter.

Vikings Have Reached Out to Former Packers Pass Rusher





KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on SKOR North late Tuesday night that Minnesota has reached out to former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith a day ahead of the start of the 2022 league year.

A former fourth-round pick out of Kentucky, Smith spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and posted modest numbers before netting a lucrative four-year, $66 deal with the Packers.

Smith proved to be a menace quickly for the Vikings.

In Week 16 of the 2019 season, Smith tallied 3.5 sacks against Kirk Cousins in a 23-10 victory over Minnesota. He posted a 90.2 Pro Football Focus defensive grade that season after posting 13.5 sacks to make his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. Smith had an equally impressive 2020 campaign, posting 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

However, 2021 took a turn for the worst for Smith.

He reported to Packers training camp with a back injury and was placed on the team’s non-football injury (NFI) list. Smith played 18 snaps in the Packers’ season opener before being ruled out with a back injury that ultimately landed him on the injured reserve list. Smith returned for the Packers’ divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and notched a sack in the 13-10 loss.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 14 that Smith, who was released that day, “had the option to stay at this year’s owed cash amount, but both sides ultimately agreed it was best to move on. Expected to have every interest league-wide.”

Smith’s average annual salary of $16.7 million in Green Bay could be a steep price for the Vikings who need to get under the salary cap by Wednesday afternoon.

There are several cap maneuvers expected in the coming hours.

Vikings Cap Moves on the Horizon

Minnesota has kept quiet with its contract negotiations as the new regime has fielded calls for many of the team’s veteran stars.

But after extending Kirk Cousins, a move that created almost $14 million, the Vikings have already signed two veteran defenders in former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Wolfson reported that he expects Adam Thielen to take a pay cut, along with Hunter, whose gargantuan $18 million roster bonus can be converted to a signing bonus and create $13.5 million in cap space.

Those two moves can create enough cap space to sign Smith, but Minnesota also needs to address the offensive line.

However, the Vikings are not reported to have reached out to any offensive lineman as of Tuesday night. Wolfson added that the team has also reached out to former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams and pending free agent Patrick Peterson.

With the free agency window opening in hours, the clock is ticking for Minnesota.