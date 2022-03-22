Vikings Sign All-Pro Pass Rusher to $42 Million Deal: Report

The Minnesota Vikings made their biggest move of free agency on Tuesday.

After meeting with former Green Bay Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Monday, the Vikings and Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported on March 22.

Source confirms that free-agent pass rusher Za'Darius Smith has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the #Vikings. It could be worth as much as $47 million with incentives. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 22, 2022

Smith earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020 and a second-team All-Pro mention in 2020. He averaged 13 sacks each of those seasons with the Packers.

The 29-year-old pass rusher is set to join forces with Danielle Hunter to form one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the NFL. The pair led the NFL in pressures in 2019, with Smith leading the league with 93 pressures and Hunter posting a second-best 88 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Smith, who was limited to just two games last season due to a back injury, can earn upwards of $47 million with incentives embedded in his contract.

