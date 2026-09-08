Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Sudden Corbin Carroll Decision Before Royals Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the handful of teams in the National League who are vying for the final Wild Card position.

Sitting at 77-68 right now, the Diamondbacks are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals. In something of a thriller, the Diamondbacks won their series opener against the Royals by a score of 5-4.

The game on Monday was tied 0-0 going into extras, but then both teams exploded on offense.

Before the Royals game on Tuesday, the D-backs announced a last-minute Corbin Carroll scratch.

Corbin Carroll Scratched from D-backs Lineup on Tuesday

Per multiple reports, Corbin Carroll has been scratched from the Diamondbacks lineup on Tuesday against the Royals.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the refurbished lineup:

Updated D-backs 9/8: “L. Nootbaar DH K. Marte 2B G. Moreno C G. Perdomo SS N. Arenado 3B T. Troy CF T. Tawa RF I. Vargas 1B R. Waldschmidt LF C. Burnes SP”

It’s a big day for Arizona, as Corbin Burnes has been activated off the 60-day IL, which is very exciting! Burnes hasn’t pitched since Mid-2025, after he underwent Tommy John Surgery.

Looking at all the reports, it appears that the reason for Carroll being scratched has not been revealed.

It will be interesting to see what the reason for his absence tonight is.

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Taking a Quick Look at Corbin Carroll This Season

Corbin Carroll is putting together another stellar 2026 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’s batting .240 (which is low for his normal standard), but Carroll has 19 home runs, 16 triples, and 30 doubles, while logging a bWAR of 4.8 over 141 games played.

Carroll has also added an OPS+ of 120, 85 runs scored, and 126 hits to the D-backs lineup.

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