Arizona Diamondbacks Get Good Corbin Carroll Injury News Before Rangers Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks played their last two games without All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports that the MRI on Carroll’s back showed nothing concerning, and he should be in the lineup against the Texas Rangers.

Carroll was a late scratch from the lineup in the middle game against the Kansas City Royals due to low back discomfort and did not play in the finale. The Diamondbacks split both games, finishing a 4-2 road trip between the Royals and Houston Astros.

Despite multiple injury scares throughout his career, Carroll has been very durable. He’s played in at least 141 games in each of the past four seasons, with only one trip to the injured list over that stretch.

They’ll return home to Chase Field to take on the Rangers in a three-game series.

Corbin Carroll’s 2026 All-Star Season

Corbin Carroll has become the leading star of the Diamondbacks this season. This season, he’s slashing .240/.334/.466 with 19 home runs and 21 stolen bases. His 117 wRC+ is on track to be a career low, which says a lot about how productive a hitter he’s been in his career.

Carroll is a home run away from becoming the second-ever player to have a 20-homer, 20-steal season in each of his first four full seasons in MLB. The other is Seattle Mariners superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

As a result of his strong season, Carroll was named a National League All-Star for the third time in his career.

Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks (78-69) are one game back of the San Diego Padres (78-68) in the loss column. They’re battling their National League West rival for what will be the final Wild Card spot.

FanGraphs Playoff Odds give Arizona a 45.3% chance of qualifying for the postseason. But they’ll have a chance to earn their spot, as they take on the Padres at Petco Park for the final series of the season.

They’ll need to stack wins against a team that is running out of steam at the end. The Rangers are now three games back of the Astros for first place in the American League West division. So it will be a chance to play spoiler for another team’s season as well.

There’s also a bit of World Series payback on the mind for Arizona, as they fell to Texas in the 2023 World Series.

The Diamondbacks will send veteran starter Merrill Kelly to the mound to face his former team. The Rangers will counter with right-hander Kumar Rocker. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. MST at Chase Field.