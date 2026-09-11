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Arizona Diamondbacks Get Good Corbin Carroll Injury News Before Rangers Series

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Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 11, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks played their last two games without All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports that the MRI on Carroll’s back showed nothing concerning, and he should be in the lineup against the Texas Rangers.

Carroll was a late scratch from the lineup in the middle game against the Kansas City Royals due to low back discomfort and did not play in the finale. The Diamondbacks split both games, finishing a 4-2 road trip between the Royals and Houston Astros.

Despite multiple injury scares throughout his career, Carroll has been very durable. He’s played in at least 141 games in each of the past four seasons, with only one trip to the injured list over that stretch.

They’ll return home to Chase Field to take on the Rangers in a three-game series.

Corbin Carroll’s 2026 All-Star Season

Cincinnati Reds v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyCorbin Carroll is expected to return to the Diamondbacks lineup against the Rangers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Corbin Carroll has become the leading star of the Diamondbacks this season. This season, he’s slashing .240/.334/.466 with 19 home runs and 21 stolen bases. His 117 wRC+ is on track to be a career low, which says a lot about how productive a hitter he’s been in his career.

Carroll is a home run away from becoming the second-ever player to have a 20-homer, 20-steal season in each of his first four full seasons in MLB. The other is Seattle Mariners superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

As a result of his strong season, Carroll was named a National League All-Star for the third time in his career.

Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now

Arizona Diamondbacks v Houston Astros
GettyThe Diamondbacks are in a tight Wild Card race, as they try to snap a two-year postseason drought. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks (78-69) are one game back of the San Diego Padres (78-68) in the loss column. They’re battling their National League West rival for what will be the final Wild Card spot.

FanGraphs Playoff Odds give Arizona a 45.3% chance of qualifying for the postseason. But they’ll have a chance to earn their spot, as they take on the Padres at Petco Park for the final series of the season.

They’ll need to stack wins against a team that is running out of steam at the end. The Rangers are now three games back of the Astros for first place in the American League West division. So it will be a chance to play spoiler for another team’s season as well.

There’s also a bit of World Series payback on the mind for Arizona, as they fell to Texas in the 2023 World Series.

The Diamondbacks will send veteran starter Merrill Kelly to the mound to face his former team. The Rangers will counter with right-hander Kumar Rocker. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. MST at Chase Field.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Arizona Diamondbacks Get Good Corbin Carroll Injury News Before Rangers Series

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