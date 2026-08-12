Ex-Diamondbacks Closer Paul Sewald Claimed by AL East Team on Waivers

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated Paul Sewald for assignment on August 10. The former closer will be headed to the AL East, as the Toronto Blue Jays have claimed him off waivers, reports Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

This move puts an official end to Sewald’s second tenure in the desert. It marked the second time in three years that the veteran closer lost his job. In both cases, the decision was made in July.

Arizona once paid a premium to land Sewald in a deadline deal in 2023. The deal worked out for the Diamondbacks, as the veteran was near-perfect on their run to the World Series. However, he’s failed to repeat that performance in his following two seasons with the team.

Sewald now heads to the American League East, with a Blue Jays team whose season is on life support. Toronto is just 2.5 games back of a playoff spot, so the veteran reliever has a chance to make an impact there.

Recapping Paul Sewald’s Second Tenure with the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks signed the 35-year-old to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the offseason. A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez were recovering from their respective elbow surgeries.

With the need to add a veteran option, the team turned back to a familiar face. Sewald ended up winning the closer’s job that spring.

Sewald was serviceable in the closer role through the All-Star break. He converted 23 of his first 24 save opportunities, but also had a 4.33 ERA and 4.61 FIP. After blowing two of his final three chances, the Diamondbacks removed him from the closer role.

After getting removed from the closer role, Sewald made three more appearances. The Diamondbacks then cut ties after signing veteran starter Zack Littell.

While his second tenure with Arizona ended as poorly as the first, Paul Sewald’s time with the team will likely be remembered more fondly over time.

What’s Next for the Diamondbacks?

The Diamondbacks stood pat at the trade deadline regarding their bullpen. Youngsters Juan Morillo and Brandyn Garcia have emerged as key arms in Arizona’s bullpen. The two may be asked to handle higher-leverage situations moving forward.

The other domino is Justin Martinez’s health. The right-hander is currently on a rehab assignment and pitched with Triple-A Reno on August 11. Martinez was regularly hitting triple digits and topped out at 102.4 MPH, according to Diamondbacks prospect account @DbacksProspectz.

Martinez will get one more rehab appearance with Reno on August 13, according to Arizona Sports’ Alex Weiner. The Diamondbacks will likely activate him from the 60-day injured list afterward, meaning another roster move is incoming.

When Martinez returns, that creates a potential closer controversy. But more in the sense of what role the flamethrowing right-hander gets. Manager Torey Lovullo could just name Martinez the closer outright. That leaves the door open for Morillo, Garcia, and Kevin Ginkel to take on setup duties and high-leverage spots before the ninth inning.

Arizona’s bullpen is in decent shape for the stretch run, as their other signings have worked out. Jonathan Loaisiga and Taylor Clarke have provided an excellent return on their signings.