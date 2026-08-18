Corbin Carroll Is 5 Triples Away From Ending an 18-Year MLB Wait

Corbin Carroll already had one historic week. The Arizona Diamondbacks star may be on track for a much rarer achievement.

Carroll entered Tuesday with 15 triples, the most in the National League for a fourth consecutive season, according to his official MLB statistics. With 36 games remaining for Arizona, he needs five more to become MLB’s first 20-triple hitter since Curtis Granderson hit 23 for Detroit in 2007.

That is a reachable target, not a prediction. Carroll would need one triple every 7.2 team games the rest of the way. He has already shown how quickly the total can move: two triples were part of the six-game surge that earned him National League Player of the Week honors for August 10-16.

Carroll’s Latest Milestone Put the Chase in Focus

Carroll went 9-for-22 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, and a stolen base during his award-winning week. He also hit his 100th career homer and became the fastest player in MLB history to compile at least 50 triples, 100 homers, and 100 steals.

That blend makes his triples chase more than a statistical curiosity. Carroll can drive a ball into a gap, then turn a likely double into a three-base hit with elite acceleration and aggressive reads. Triples require power, speed, placement, and opportunity. Few players possess all four.

Carroll finished with 17 triples in 2025, so 20 would represent a career high rather than an outlandish leap. He is also operating from a substantial lead. MLB’s Player of the Week release noted that no other major leaguer had more than seven triples when Carroll had 15.

The remaining schedule offers a useful mix of conditions. Chase Field’s deep right-center alley can reward Carroll’s left-handed power, while Fenway Park and several National League parks present different caroms and defensive choices. None guarantees a triple. The point is that his pursuit will unfold across enough games and enough outfields for five well-placed drives to create a genuine chance this year.

Why the Final Five Will Be the Hardest

The milestone remains difficult because triples depend partly on variables a hitter cannot control. Outfield dimensions, defensive positioning, caroms, and game situation all matter. A ball that produces a triple at one park can become a double, an out, or even a home run elsewhere.

MLB once examined the disappearance of the play and identified Granderson as the last player to reach 20 triples. The rarity has only increased the appeal of Carroll’s pursuit.

Arizona also has more at stake than an individual number. The Diamondbacks entered Tuesday one game behind San Diego for the final National League wild card, according to the official standings. Every extra base could matter.

Carroll’s next triple will not guarantee October baseball, and 20 is far from assured. But every drive toward an alley now carries two questions: Can he help Arizona close the playoff gap, and can he end an 18-season wait at the same time?