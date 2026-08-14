Diamondbacks Announce Starting Pitchers For Massive Series vs Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting set for a massive series this weekend against the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona is coming off a tough matchup with the Colorado Rockies that saw them drop a three-game series at home. The Diamondbacks weren’t able to take down the Rockies, with Colorado’s offense catching fire in the final two contests.

Due to this, the Diamondbacks now find themselves 0.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. Arizona has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games overall, and the team will now have to figure it out against one of the top teams in the NL.

Arizona currently holds a record of 64-58 entering this series, with the team going 28-31 on the road. As for the Braves, Atlanta is 73-48, holding a record of 41-21 at home this year.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Probable Pitchers

Friday, August 14: RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs LHP Chris Sale

Pfaadt takes the mound for Arizona to kick off the series, and he’s been excellent over his last three starts. The right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in his last 20.2 innings of work, striking out nine batters during this time.

Overall, Pfaadt owns a 3.36 ERA in 21 appearances (11 starts) this season for the Diamondbacks.

Going against him is Sale, who is the Braves’ ace and one of the more dominant pitchers in the game today. Sale has recorded a 2.20 ERA in 21 starts this season for Atlanta.

Saturday, August 15: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez vs RHP Grant Holmes

Rodriguez will throw in the second game of the series for Arizona, and he’s been dominant for the team this year. The left-hander owns a 2.70 ERA over 24 starts, in a bounce-back campaign this season.

The veteran faced Atlanta earlier this season, going seven shutout innings, only allowing four hits. If he can put together this type of performance again, the Diamondbacks could be in good shape for this game.

The Braves are countering with Holmes, who has posted a 3.47 ERA over 23 appearances (22 starts).

Sunday, August 16: RHP Michael Soroka vs RHP Bryce Elder

Soroka gets the nod for the Diamondbacks in the finale, and he’s put together a strong season for Arizona. The right-hander owns a 2.92 ERA over 16 starts this year.

In his last outing, Soroka threw 4.1 scoreless innings against the Rockies, allowing just three hits. The veteran will look to shut down a tough Braves offense in this matchup.

As for Atlanta, they will counter with Elder, who has recorded a 4.03 ERA over 23 starts. In his last outing, Elder gave up seven runs on 10 hits over five innings against the New York Mets.

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Braves

First pitch for Friday’s series opener is at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on DBACKS.TV, BravesVision, and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX, FOX ONE, and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is at 10:35 a.m. PT/1:35 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on DBACKS.TV, BravesVision, and in the MLB app.