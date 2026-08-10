Diamondbacks Get 3.07 ERA Starter Back From Injury Before Rockies Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks will get a big boost to their rotation down the stretch. The club will activate veteran starter Michael Soroka from the 15-day injured list.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on his weekly Burns & Gambo segment on August 7 that Soroka would return for the series opener against the Colorado Rockies. The team already optioned down left-hander Kohl Drake to Triple-A Reno to make room.

Soroka suffered a strained glute in his start against the Minnesota Twins on June 19. That was his 15th start of the season. In 2026, the right-hander has made good on his $7.5 million commitment so far, pitching to a 3.07 ERA and 2.92 FIP across 82 innings.

The 29-year-old had incentives in his contract tied to the number of starts. He won’t hit all of them, with only 43 games in the season. He’s already earned $925K from making 15 starts, but could make another $400K if he makes five more.

In total, Soroka should make $8.825 million in his deal with the Diamondbacks. But he’s also positioned himself to get a much stronger guarantee in his next go-around on the free-agent market.

Since 2020, Soroka has battled injuries. His highest inning total in a single season is 89 from last season, a mark he should shatter in 2026.

What Michael Soroka’s Return Means for the Diamondbacks

Michael Soroka’s return should help Arizona’s postseason chances in 2026. The Diamondbacks are coming off their first regular-season series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers since the 2018 season. They are 4-3 through the first seven of a critical 10-game homestand against the National League West.

Entering play on August 10, they are in the second NL Wild Card spot. They are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 2-1 lead in the season series, and hold a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

Soroka’s return gives Arizona four of its five Opening Day starters. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has anchored this rotation, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and being named an All-Star for the first time in his career. His fantastic outing against the Dodgers on August 9 might have been his best moment with the Diamondbacks.

In addition to Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt has pitched well of late. Since his return to the rotation on June 30, the right-hander has a 1.32 ERA over 47.2 innings. Arizona is 7-1 in his starts over that stretch.

The Diamondbacks also signed veteran starter Zack Littell. The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, but was released after pitching to a 4.97 ERA over 114.2 innings as a starter/bulk arm. It’s unclear what role Littell will play in Arizona; more clarity should come in the next couple of days.

The other concern is the lack of starting depth. It’s unclear when Corbin Burnes, Ryne Nelson, or Zac Gallen could return in 2026, if at all. Nelson and Gallen are dealing with elbow issues while Burnes developed a teres major strain while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Diamondbacks Announce Michael Soroka Roster Move

As the corresponding move to activating Michael Soroka, the Diamondbacks will likely option a reliever to Triple-A Reno. With Soroka returning, the club will revert to a standard eight-man bullpen. Right-hander Kade Strowd was optioned to Reno to make room.

There are a lot of moving pieces concerning the pitching staff. In addition to Soroka’s return, the Diamondbacks will have to figure out what to do with Zack Littell and rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt. Bratt picked up his first MLB win against the Padres in his last start.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks have designated Paul Sewald for assignment. Once the closer for the 2023 pennant-winning squad, he has lost that job in his last two seasons with the club. Sewald’s DFA makes room for Littell on the 40-man roster.