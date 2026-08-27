Diamondbacks GM Explains Why Team Puts Up With Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen explained why the team puts up with star second baseman Ketel Marte’s uneven behavior.

Marte was a no-show for the Diamondbacks’ game against the Boston Red Sox on August 17, leading to manager Torey Lovullo saying that he felt “betrayed” by this star baseman not showing up for the game.

Marte was placed on the restricted list and then the injured list, from which he is expected to come off on Monday, August 31.

To make matters worse, Marte was criticized for being seen at an Arizona casino during his IL stint instead of supporting the Diamondbacks in the dugout at Chase Field.

That’s why, for many, damage has already been done, as his manager, his teammates, and fans are all tired of the shenanigans.

Yet, the team keeps standing by him, and there’s a very simple reason why.

Mike Hazen Explains Why Team Puts Up With Ketel Marte

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Hazen explained why the team puts up with Marte, and his answer was very direct and to the point.

“He’s an extremely talented player. At some point, there’s a balance between what you are willing to deal with to get a level of production that can win you baseball games. We’re in the business of winning baseball games,” Hazen said.

Basically, because Marte is one of the best second basemen in baseball, he gets special treatment that others wouldn’t necessarily get, which doesn’t exactly seem fair.

But with the Diamondbacks fighting to get back in the World Series for the first time since a surprise run to the dance in 2023, they know they’ll need Marte at his best, and that appears to be the reason why the team has put up with his nonsense despite all the baggage that he carries around with him.

Still, Hazen is concerned about what his teammates think about his behavior and knows that it’s been a discussion point in the Diamondbacks locker room.

“What goes on in the clubhouse is extremely important to us. We’re not blind to it. We talk about it all the time. The players and how they feel and being comfortable and competing on a day-in, day-out basis, we listen to them. And we understand. I can’t always make decisions in that direction,” Hazen said.

Ketel Marte’s Contract

One of the biggest issues that the Diamondbacks will face with Marte this offseason is that, even if they were to shop him and try to find a new home for him via trade, he has the ability to block any trade due to having 10-and-5 rights.

This was the risk that Arizona took when they didn’t trade him this past offseason, even though they had him on the trade block. Ultimately, they felt that he was worth keeping around and trying to make a playoff push, which they are doing this year.

But with $87.5 million left on his deal past this season, Hazen and the Diamondbacks’ front office need to really think now about whether or not the juice is worth the squeeze.