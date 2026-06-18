Diamondbacks Named Possible Landing Spot for $6 Million Twins Starter

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hanging close in the National League wild card race. The team is 38-36 and just a half-game back of the San Diego Padres for the final spot. However, they could potentially use a little bit of help with their starting rotation.

The team owns a 4.32 starters ERA this season, which is seventh in the National League, but still not exactly what is needed in order to catch teams like the Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card race.

The trade deadline is closing in, and the Diamondbacks are a team that could benefit from adding another arm. Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan is likely available. Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed him as a top trade candidate and had the D-Backs as a possible landing spot.

“Ryan was one of the lone survivors after the Twins’ teardown last deadline — and Minnesota was deep into discussions on deals involving him, as well. So, a move would surprise nobody, particularly considering that Ryan looks better than ever this season,” Passan and McDaniel wrote.

“Calling him a front-line starter is not just Minnesota Nice. It’s a reality, and contenders — even ones with good rotations — will be lining up the moment the Twins declare Ryan available.”

D-Backs Need Rotation Boost

Ryan, a former All-Star, has put together a very strong 2026 season. The 30-year-old right-hander is 4-3 with a 3.17 ERA in 15 starts. The Twins will be asking for a lot, so it remains to be seen if the Diamondbacks are willing to pay the price necessary to land Ryan in a potential blockbuster deal.

He has emerged as a frontline starter, and that is something Arizona will need if it hopes to gain ground in the wild card race and take down teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in the postseason.

They already have Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in their rotation, but they are without Corbin Burnes, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Another addition to the rotation could make them a legitimate threat to earn a wild card spot and potentially make a run in the postseason, just as they did in 2023 when they reached the World Series for the first time since 2001.

This is a solid club that could be improved drastically with just a few tweaks, so it will be interesting to see what Mike Hazen has planned for the deadline.

Arizona Has Done This Before

The Diamondbacks have already been linked a few times to Tarik Skubal, so going out and getting Ryan would be a big stretch. They obviously signed Burnes to a long-term deal but also managed to do this with Zack Greinke back in 2016.

Ryan will cost a lot, but he might be a better alternative to Skubal, who will cost much more. This could give Arizona the fix they need without having to give up too much, even though the Twins will ask for a lot in exchange.

They have the prospects to get it done, so it should be interesting to see how Hazen attacks the deadline.