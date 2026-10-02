Diamondbacks Predicted to Sign Three-Time All-Star This Offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks fell just short of making the playoffs, falling on the last day of the regular season in the National League wild-card race.

But the Diamondbacks feel good about where they are heading into the offseason, and this group will try to get back next season.

Arizona decided to bring back manager Torey Lovullo on an extension, showing continuity within the clubhouse. Lovullo has done well as the manager of the team, helping to bring this team together while navigating different issues.

But as the team gets ready for the upcoming offseason, the front office has a lot of work to do to address some issues. One of them came from the offense, and Arizona may want to sign another bat this winter.

Diamondbacks Linked to All-Star

One name that could be very interesting for the Diamondbacks to consider is veteran outfielder Randy Arozarena, who just completed this season with the Seattle Mariners. Arozarena was easily the best player on the Mariners’ offense this year, but he isn’t expected to return to the team.

This could open the door for an organization like the Diamondbacks to swoop in to land the multi-time All-Star. For the year, Arozarena hit .281 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .865.

MLB analyst Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report linked the Mariners star to the Diamondbacks this offseason. And after the season that Arozarena just put together, he is looking to get paid this coming winter.

“Arozarena was the best offensive player for a Mariners team that failed miserably to replicate last year’s performance, which saw the team advance to the ALCS before being bounced by eventual World Series runner-up, Toronto…There should be a significant market out there for a proven offensive commodity whose numbers speak for themselves.

“Ditto the Diamondbacks, who are missing another bat to really push them over the top as a legitimate World Series contender,” Beaston wrote

Should Arizona Sign Randy Arozarena?

Arozarena could be the missing piece for this Diamondbacks team that saw its offense be very inconsistent this season. Arizona almost made the plkayoffs, and this group will be looking to get back next year.

The Diamondbacks aren’t that far removed from making the World Series in 2023, and this team still has many of the same pieces on the roster. But Arizona will need to address some key holes this winter, with one of them being another power bat.

Arozarena could fill that role for the Diamondbacks, and this team could easily be in line to make the playoffs next year. Arizona is one of those teams that can be very dangerous come playoff time, and the veteran outfielder could add to this fact.

It remains to be seen how much Arozarena will be able to get on the open market, but after his strong year and with agent Scott Boras helping him, he could cash in. If the Diamondbacks are willing to open the checkbook this offseason, Arozarena could fit in nicely with the team, providing them with the spark that they needed this year.