Former Diamondbacks Outfielder Says Team ‘Owes’ Ketel Marte After Controversy

Former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham had some strong words in defense of Ketel Marte.

Pham Defends Marte on Foul Territory

Recently, Pham appeared on the Foul Territory Network. In his interview, he made it clear: he stands with Marte.

“When I got traded over to Arizona, I would go over to his house after a game, and we’d spend time together,” Pham recalled. “We developed a really close relationship. I’m gonna be biased here because of my relationship with Ketel. He’s a stud player, and, if anything, he’s battled through a lot of injuries in his past. I would want to make sure he’s happy rather than pissed off.”

Pham continued, “When he’s right, he could carry your team. He carried us through that Philly series in the 2023 playoffs. If it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have gotten past Philly. That’s just the truth. The seasons he’s given the Diamondbacks, if anything, I feel like the organization owes him a lot. I know they just broke him off. You could say, ‘Well, we’ve paid him for what he’s done.’ The player has always given more to the organization than the organization has given to the player. That’s just the way it works out as an athlete. You’re usually giving them back 2-3 times on the return than what they’re giving you.”

Pham has always been an opinionated guy, and he never shies away from sharing his truth.

In his stint with the Dbacks, he posted a .720 OPS in 50 games, helping aid the Snakes to a World Series berth in October.

More recently, however, Pham was let go by the Mets. He’s currently a free agent.

Regardless of what he thinks of the Marte situation, fans are getting antsy.

Social Media Reacts to Marte’s 2026 Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Foul Territory: “The Ketel Marte situation was a bit of an overreaction, says @ShoeWizard59 of @SnakesTerritory. ‘He’s emotional and so forth, but aren’t we all?’”

Just Baseball: “Ketel Marte will not be traded to another team, and there are currently no issues between him and the Diamondbacks, per @francysromeroFR. Marte was dealing with general body soreness when he missed last week’s game against the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani pitching.”

Just Baseball: “Ketel Marte “continues to frustrate segments of the organization” by choosing to take days off, like sitting while Shohei Ohtani pitched against Arizona, per @BNightengale.”

Big John Studd: “Breslow could’ve shipped Mayer AND Early for Ketel Marte. He didn’t. Now both are scuffling and that window’s slammed shut. The Sox missed their shot. #RedSox #MLB #DirtyWater #Breslow.”

@JackSimon23: “He’s a 32-year-old star dealing with multiple nagging injuries, they should be happy with the fact that he’s playing at all.”

Marte and the Diamondbacks Right Now

This season, Marte is slashing .258/..311/.442. Good for an OPS+ of 107. Although he’s technically an above-average hitter, the Snakes need more.

Arizona’s record sits at 38-36, as they trail the Padres and Dodgers in the division, and are outside the NL Wildcard.

If the Diamondbacks are going to turn things around and snake-bite the rest of the west, Marte will be an integral piece to the puzzle.