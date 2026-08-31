Ketel Marte Explains No-Showing Diamondbacks Game at Fenway

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte explained why he didn’t show up for the team’s game at Fenway Park on August 17.

That day, the Diamondbacks were in Boston to play the Red Sox, and Marte was supposed to be in the team’s lineup. Instead, he no-showed the game, leading to his manager, Torey Lovullo, saying that he felt “betrayed” by his absence.

Marte was then placed on the restricted list and then the IL, but we haven’t heard him give any public comments about the incident.

Now, Marte is speaking out about what happened.

Ketel Marte Speaks Out About No-Show

Speaking to reporters at Chase Field in Phoenix, Marte gave his side of the story.

According to Marte, he woke up feeling sore that day and was not able to play. But he didn’t tell his manager and made the decision not to show up at the park on his own.

“I get along really well with Torey, in that instance I failed him by not showing up. That morning I woke up, my body was in pain … I’m the one that made the decision to not show up,” Marte said.

Marte also plans on standing in front of his teammates and apologizing to them, per Jody Jackson.

Will the Diamondbacks Trade Ketel Marte?

The Diamondbacks have Marte locked up on a long-term contract, and he has 10-and-5 rights, meaning that he can block a trade to any team.

He was on the trade block last offseason, but the Diamondbacks did not trade him, opting to keep him, as he is one of the best players on the team and one of the best second basemen in the entire league.

However, it does feel like there is a lot of baggage here now, and it might be better for both sides to have an exit this offseason if Marte is willing to accept a trade to another team.

While the Diamondbacks have put up with Marte’s antics for a very long time, it does feel like this no-show at Fenway Park will be the straw that finally breaks the camel’s back.