Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Amid Latest Speculation

Ketel Marte once again found himself at the center of speculation over the weekend. Reports surrounding another off-day request led to renewed questions about his standing within the Diamondbacks organization.

With questions surrounding Marte’s relationship with the organization resurfacing, MLB insider Francys Romero cleared the air regarding the Diamondbacks second baseman.

Romero’s report should also quiet any speculation about a potential trade. Marte can veto any deal through his 10-and-5 rights, and it would be surprising for a player who has signed three contract extensions with Arizona to suddenly seek an exit.

Latest Ketel Marte Rumors Squashed by Reporter

The most interesting part of the report is that there are no issues with Marte and the team, and the stories circulating on social media are untrue.

The main source of this frustration came on June 3, when the Diamondbacks played the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Marte requested a day off on June 3, with two-way Shohei Ohtani scheduled to start. The All-Star second baseman had “general body soreness”.

Ohtani decimated the Diamondbacks in another legendary performance, a game Los Angeles won 7-0 at Chase Field. That led to Bob Nightengale’s report on his USA Today column for June 7.

It’s also worth noting that Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has continually defended his Ketel Marte approach to the media. Marte is on the other side of 30 with notable hamstring injuries throughout his career.

Recapping Marte Clubhouse Drama and Offseason Trade Rumors

The Ketel Marte clubhouse drama and trade speculation began in August 2025. Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reported at the time that some of his teammates grew frustrated with his off-day requests.

As that report circulated the airwaves, Arizona Sports hosts Dan Bickley and John Gambadoro reported Marte’s absence after the All-Star break. He did not report to the club until the Sunday after the All-Star game. He had gone back home to the Dominican Republic and stayed there when his Arizona home was burglarized. That left the club in a tough spot when play resumed.

Eventually, it reached a point where shortstop Geraldo Perdomo personally pleaded with the media to leave his teammate alone. No Marte drama came to pass through the end of the 2025 season.

With a litany of pitching injuries destroying their organizational depth, the Diamondbacks shopped their best trade chip. Marte was set to gain 10-and-5 rights at the start of the 2026 season, so it made sense to see if a deal was available.

Arizona sought a superstar-like return for Marte. When no such offers materialized, general manager Mike Hazen informed his second baseman they’d commit to him. Hazen subsequently squashed the topic when another rumor popped up after his decision.

Marte has been healthy for the most part in 2026, as he’s played in 61 of the team’s first 65 games. He’s come off the bench in two of them.

Why the Diamondbacks Won’t Trade Ketel Marte

While Ketel Marte is having a subpar season in 2026, he is still a critical cog at the top of their lineup. He’s slashing .246/.300/.443 on the season with 11 home runs and a 104 wRC+. That’s a 40-point drop from his 2025 output.

However, the expected metrics seem to think Marte is unlucky. He sports a .299 xBA, .510 xSLG, and a .371 xwOBA on the season, which is more in line with his 2023-2025 production. Even if the results aren’t there, he’s hitting the ball like an All-Star in terms of what he can control.

The Diamondbacks are seeking to improve their lineup at the trade deadline. Mike Hazen stated he’s looking for more left-handed thump in their lineup. If you’re looking to improve the lineup, trading one of your top hitters makes zero sense.

Arizona is looking to break a two-year drought from the postseason. They came up a game short in 2024, then fell hard in 2025. Hazen has remained the course, and the Diamondbacks look much-improved in 2026 on defense and in the bullpen. It’s unlikely he’d short-circuit this contention window over minor grumblings.

As the source in Francys Romero’s report says, Marte isn’t going anywhere.