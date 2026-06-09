Red Sox CBO Refutes ‘Blatantly False’ Trade Rumor Concerning Diamondbacks All-Star

For the better part of a day, a rumor swirled that the Red Sox had traded Marcelo Mayer for Ketel Marte. The speculation reached chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who quickly shut it down, calling the report “blatantly false,” according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Speier posted Breslow’s full quote on Bluesky.

This rumor popped out of nowhere after reports of Marte frustrating members of the Diamondbacks organization surfaced. The Red Sox discussed Ketel Marte with Arizona in the offseason, but nothing came of it. Breslow dismissed it as something that doesn’t deserve much attention.

Additionally, MLB insider Francys Romero dropped a report that completely refuted any trade speculation concerning Ketel Marte.

Ultimately, no such trade happened, as Mayer was in the lineup in the Red Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The young shortstop drove in Boston’s only run of the night with a solo home run off Ian Seymour.

Social Media Reacts to Fake Marcelo Mayer for Ketel Marte Trade Rumor

Obviously, such a trade rumor would create waves on social media. Here are the best reactions to this news.

Red Sox Tried to Trade for Ketel Marte in Offseason

This isn’t the first time the Red Sox have been connected to rumors involving Marcelo Mayer and Ketel Marte. Boston was considered a suitor for the Diamondbacks’ three-time All-Star second baseman in the offseason. Ultimately, the Red Sox balked at Arizona’s price.

Alex Speier reported in February that the organization was willing to send a package headlined by Franklin Arias, plus the choice of Payton Tolle and Connelly Early. However, talks stalled when the Diamondbacks sought Mayer’s inclusion in the deal. Arizona elected to keep Marte for 2026, and the Red Sox missed out on a potential impact bat.

Aftermath of Failed Ketel Marte Trade Negotiations

After losing out on Marte, Boston turned to Mayer at second base to begin the season. After Trevor Story’s hernia surgery, the young infielder reverted to his natural position of shortstop. The position is currently manned by utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whom the Red Sox signed to a one-year deal afterward.

Breslow can’t be faulted too much for holding onto Tolle and Early. Both rookies have played critical roles in the Red Sox’s rotation, which has been without Garrett Crochet. Tolle and Early have a 2.28 and 3.26 ERA respectively. Crochet’s setback in a return from a shoulder injury will require the club to lean on the two left-handers more.

While the Red Sox can be thankful they kept their two pitching prospect, their offensive woes have overshadowed that. Boston is putting up a .247/.316/.378 slash as a team, good for just a 91 wRC+. The lack of slug in their lineup has hurt them in terms of run-scoring, as their 3.95 runs per game rank 27th in MLB.

As the Red Sox’s offense continues to struggle and the club falls out of the postseason race, they’ll have to look back to their offseason. The question is: was letting Alex Bregman walk, or not pursuing Ketel Marte more aggressively, worth it?