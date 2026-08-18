Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Lars Nootbaar Decision After Brutal Game vs Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks have to regroup from an embarrassing first outing against the Boston Red Sox . Beyond the obvious Diamondbacks news, the team has revealed a decision about Lars Nootbaar .

The Diamondbacks were annihilated 11-1 on Monday night, while rumors were swirling about what was going on with Ketel Marte .

Arizona Diamondbacks News: Lars Nootbaar Out, James McCann In

Prior to Game 2 of their three-game series against the Red Sox, the Diamondbacks announced their lineup. This lineup features a big change for Nootbaar.

Instead, Gabriel Moreno has moved over to be DH, while Nootbaar is pulled out of the lineup for one game. Additionally, James McCann comes in to play catcher, the position Moreno played last game.

Nootbaar’s removal may be tied to his lackluster game on Monday night. As DH he had nothing to show for three at-bats. On top of everything else that happened with the organization, he failed to be a bright spot.

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Lineup vs Boston Red Sox Without Ketel Marte

Here is the lineup that the Diamondbacks are going with for Game 2 against the Red Sox:

2B: Vargas

RF: Carroll

DH: Moreno

SS: Perdomo

1B: Tawa

CF: Lawlar

C: McCann

3B: Fernandez

LF: Waldschmidt

Starting Pitcher: Kelly

Taking Marte’s position in the lineup for a second straight game will be Ildemaro Vargas .

The Latest on Ketel Mars

The latest on Mars is a set of conflicting reports.

One report says he’s returning to Arizona for an MRI, while another says he is staying in Boston to deal with a personal situation.

Nick Piecoro reported , “Ketel Marte is returning to Arizona to undergo an MRI on his knee, according to a source.”

Meanwhile, Enrique Rojas of ESPN apparently reports something else entirely :

“Source: Ketel Marte remains in Boston, dealing with a personal situation. He and his family are fine. Marte has been in communication with the Diamondbacks through the appropriate channels and hopes to resolve his matter as soon as possible to return to playing baseball.”

No matter what is actually going on with Mars, two things are clear.

For one, the Diamondbacks must find a way to win without him in the lineup. Second, all fans can hope for now is that Marte gets the help he needs, in whatever capacity that may be.