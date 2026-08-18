Hi, Subscriber

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Lars Nootbaar Decision After Brutal Game vs Red Sox

  • 113 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lars Nootbaar
Getty
Arizona Diamondbacks announce a decision regarding Lars Nootbaar while the Ketel Marte Saga rages on during the Boston Red Sox series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have to regroup from an embarrassing first outing against the Boston Red Sox . Beyond the obvious Diamondbacks news, the team has revealed a decision about Lars Nootbaar .

The Diamondbacks were annihilated 11-1 on Monday night, while rumors were swirling about what was going on with Ketel Marte .

Arizona Diamondbacks News: Lars Nootbaar Out, James McCann In

San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 04: James McCann #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates hitting a two-run home run with Tim Tawa #13 during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on August 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Prior to Game 2 of their three-game series against the Red Sox, the Diamondbacks announced their lineup. This lineup features a big change for Nootbaar.

Instead, Gabriel Moreno has moved over to be DH, while Nootbaar is pulled out of the lineup for one game. Additionally, James McCann comes in to play catcher, the position Moreno played last game.

Nootbaar’s removal may be tied to his lackluster game on Monday night. As DH he had nothing to show for three at-bats. On top of everything else that happened with the organization, he failed to be a bright spot.

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Lineup vs Boston Red Sox Without Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 16: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks returns to the dugout after scoring in the ninth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Here is the lineup that the Diamondbacks are going with for Game 2 against the Red Sox:

  • 2B: Vargas
  • RF: Carroll
  • DH: Moreno
  • SS: Perdomo
  • 1B: Tawa
  • CF: Lawlar
  • C: McCann
  • 3B: Fernandez
  • LF: Waldschmidt

Starting Pitcher: Kelly

Taking Marte’s position in the lineup for a second straight game will be Ildemaro Vargas .

The Latest on Ketel Mars

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a triple during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The latest on Mars is a set of conflicting reports.

One report says he’s returning to Arizona for an MRI, while another says he is staying in Boston to deal with a personal situation.

Nick Piecoro reported , “Ketel Marte is returning to Arizona to undergo an MRI on his knee, according to a source.”

Meanwhile, Enrique Rojas of ESPN apparently reports something else entirely :

“Source: Ketel Marte remains in Boston, dealing with a personal situation. He and his family are fine. Marte has been in communication with the Diamondbacks through the appropriate channels and hopes to resolve his matter as soon as possible to return to playing baseball.”

No matter what is actually going on with Mars, two things are clear.

For one, the Diamondbacks must find a way to win without him in the lineup. Second, all fans can hope for now is that Marte gets the help he needs, in whatever capacity that may be.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

4 Comments

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Lars Nootbaar Decision After Brutal Game vs Red Sox

Notify of
4 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x