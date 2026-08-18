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Torey Lovullo Sends Heartfelt Message to Ketel Marte

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Torey Lovullo
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Torey Lovullo gave a heartfelt message in response to Ketel Marte's placement on the restricted list during the Diamondbacks vs Red Sox series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be between a rock and a hard place with Ketel Marte.

Marte was placed on the restricted list prior to their first game against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox handed them an embarrassing 11-1 loss Monday night.

Torey Lovullo’s Heartfelt Message to Ketel Marte

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field on August 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media after the game. His words did little to ease the uncertainty.

However, he sent a heartfelt message.

“I love him, and I care for him, hope he’ll be okay,” Lovullo said after the first Diamondbacks – Red Sox game on August 18th. “I was just doing my best to reach out to him, and there’s very little coming back.”

In addition to his message, Lovullo walked the press through what he knows about the situation.

“It’s been a crazy day,” Lovullo revealed. “All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue, we’re trying to figure that out. He didn’t show up today, and he was put on the restricted list; that’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time we’ll start to uncover and unravel some information. ”

“I knew that there was something going on today, when I met with you guys. But, I still believed he was going to be here, and he just didn’t show up.”

Then, Lovullo peeled back the curtain and discussed what it’s like to be a manager during these situations.

“We deal with a lot as baseball managers and coaches and teachers,” he said. “Sometimes you get disappointed, sometimes you get let down, but we’re gonna figure out how to work through this.”

Lovullo on the Team’s Response and Comments on First Game versus the Boston Red Sox

Athletics v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 21: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Chase Field on July 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Another side of this situation that isn’t discussed a lot is the effect that something like this has on the players and clubhouse.

Lovullo spoke to the media about that.

“The players are gritty, they rally around one another,” Lovullo said. “I know there was a lot of discussions about it at different points in time in the clubhouse today. There was a lot of curiosity, we care for Ketel. Once we knew he was okay everybody started to relax and focus on the game.”

As for the game itself, Lovullo’s response to that was much less heartfelt.

“What was the final score? 10-1? 11-1? We got our ass kicked. We’ve gotta be better,” he said plainly.

If the Diamondbacks want to make a series out of this, they will need to put their heads down and grind out a win.

But, with a manager like Lovullo behind them, they will surely do just that.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Torey Lovullo Sends Heartfelt Message to Ketel Marte

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