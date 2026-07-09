A’s Option Max Muncy After Struggles At The Plate

The Sacramento Athletics have optioned right-handed hitting third baseman Max Muncy to Triple-A following the return of outfielder/infielder Tyler Soderstrom from the injured list, per Martin Gallagos. This roster move comes after the A’s have seen several key pieces of their lineup return, including Soderstrom, Wilson, and Zack Gelof.

It’s also worth noting that third baseman Max Muncy, who’s just 23 years old, has struggled of late at the plate and in the field. Muncy got off to a hot start this year offensively, but cooled off dramatically. Hitting close to .300 earlier in the season, he’s now batting just .227 with five home runs, 20 RBI’s, and a .699 OPS. In his last 30 games, Muncy has posted a .170 batting average with a .277 on-base percentage and a .309 slugging. Muncy made his big league debut last season and played in 63 games, struggling then too, hitting for a .214 average with a .638 OPS in over 200 plate appearances.

Muncy Was First Round Draft Pick In 2021

Muncy, who shares the same name as Dodgers slugging third baseman Max Muncy, has not yet lived up to the expectations of a first-round draft pick. Muncy was drafted as an 18-year-old fresh out of high school in the first round (25th overall) by the then-Oakland Athletics. Muncy attended Thousand Oaks High School in Thousand Oaks, California, which is almost 400 miles south of Sacramento, near Los Angeles. Muncy agreed to a 2.85 million signing bonus at the time.

On a positive note, Muncy has yet to play a full season’s worth of big league games under his belt. He’s appeared in 109 games total, and despite the struggles offensively and defensively, he still has time to make adjustments. Muncy’s struggles in the field are also apparent, posting a -7 OAA (outs above average) at third base this season, which ranks in the bottom third percentile for third basemen, according to Baseball Savant.

Muncy Moved To Third Base Despite Struggles

Muncy was originally drafted out of high school as a shortstop, but didn’t grade out as a strong defender and moved over to third base since Jacob Wilson is the shortstop. He’s also appeared in two games at second base. But the A’s have more of their core players returning, and Muncy’s struggles don’t make him a big-league-caliber player at the moment. The A’s likely still believe Muncy could have a strong future here, and that some time in Triple A Las Vegas can be a good thing for the organization and Muncy’s future in the long run.

When you have a player who’s struggling defensively, can’t slug, nor hit for contact, and get on base consistently, then that player is a liability on all sides of the field, which is what the A’s were dealing with. The A’s are known for their offensive skills in 2026, with players such as Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom leading the charge in the hitting group. It will be interesting to see what adjustments Muncy makes over the next several weeks and months as he demotes to Triple-A, and whether he can work his way back into the fold of this roster for the 2026 season.