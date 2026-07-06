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Athletics Let Go of 5-Year MLB Player After Marlins Series

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics relieves Michael Kelly #49 in the top of the third inning against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park on May 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Athletics recently faced the Miami Marlins in a weekend series. They were swept and will get an off day on Monday, but the A’s are set to play the Detroit Tigers next week.

During the Marlins series, which, as always, when the games are in West Sacramento, the Athletics had a hard time getting consistent outs. The A’s are 19-28 at home this season.

They also happened to make a notable roster move while playing the Marlins.

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Athletics Release Michael Kelly

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Michael Kelly #49 of the Athletics pitches against the New York Yankees in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Athletics released Michael Kelly on Sunday, July 5, after their series with the Marlins.

Michael Kelly has pitched in parts of 5 MLB seasons and has spent the last three seasons within the Athletics pitching staff. After being DFA’d last week, Kelly was not claimed off waivers, and the A’s eventually cut ties with him altogether.

This year, while working 5.0 innings, Michael Kelly surrendered nine earned runs. He gave up 12 hits, one home run, and walked six batters in that span. He had been a serviceable reliever for the Athletics in both 2024 and 2025, but the 33-year-old right-hander will be in search of a new MLB organization.

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Michael Kelly’s MLB Career

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics relieves Michael Kelly #49 in the top of the third inning against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park on May 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Aside from the Athletics, Michael Kelly has played with two other teams (Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians).

Over 96.2 total innings pitched over five seasons, Kelly holds an ERA of 3.72 with 77 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.366.

In 39.2 innings last season with the Athletics, Kelly posted an ERA of 3.18, and held a 2.59 earned run average across 31+ innings in 2024. He’s a good candidate to land on a minor league deal somewhere else, if his health is not a concern.

FantasyPros.com wrote (about why Michael Kelly was DFA’d a week ago):

“Kelly was removed from the club’s 40-man roster on Monday to make room for infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who required a 40-man spot to make his MLB debut on Monday. Kelly was touched up for a 16.20 ERA in five outings this season.”

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Athletics Let Go of 5-Year MLB Player After Marlins Series

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